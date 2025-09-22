"Fine like wine": Marvin Harrison Jr.'s GF Charokee rocks elegant ruched halter neck bodycon for dinner date before Cardinals-49ers showdown

Prior to Sunday’s Week 3 game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers, Marvin Harrison Jr. had a dinner date with his girlfriend, Charokee Young. Young looked chic in a wine red Sofija jersey ruched halterneck mini dress. She paired it with gold jewelry and heels, and shared a few pictures of her outfit on Instagram.&quot;Fine like wine,&quot; she wrote as the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharokee Young is a professional track and field athlete born in Jamaica. She graduated from Texas A&amp;M University in 2023 with a degree in sports management and also competed as a Division I athlete. Since going pro, she has represented Jamaica in international competitions, winning two silver medals at the World Championships and ranking 27th in the women’s 400m.Young and Marvin Harrison Jr. have been dating since early 2023. Fans first became aware of their relationship around Valentine’s Day, when Charokee posted a picture of flowers he sent her. She also supported him at the 2024 NFL draft, where he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals.Also Read: Marvin Harrison Jr.’s GF Charokee Young flaunts stunning Valentine’s day gift by Ohio State WR - “My heart can't take it”How did Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Cardinals do against the 49ers?Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals came up just short in a 16-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, even after leading in the final minutes and forcing a rare fourth-quarter safety.The 49ers had their regular quarterback, Brock Purdy, sitting out, and lost defender Nick Bosa to injury during the game. Backup QB Mac Jones led a clutch final drive. Beginning at their own 20-yard line with around two minutes left, Jones threw five passes for 59 yards to set up a game-winning 35-yard field goal by newly signed kicker Eddy Pineiro as time expired.The game had been low-scoring through three quarters, with both teams only making two field goals each. In the fourth, both sides reached the end zone, as Jones threw a short touchdown to Kyle Juszczyk for the Niners, and Kyler Murray with a 1-yard TD pass to Trey McBride for the Cardinals.The Cardinals also missed opportunities, including a dropped pass near the goal line by Emari Demercado in the third quarter and a goal-line stand by the 49ers defense that stopped Christian McCaffrey on back-to-back plays.Also Read: Marvin Harrison Jr.'s girlfriend Charokee Young cheers on WR as 2024 NFL Draft wraps up: &quot;You did it the best!&quot;