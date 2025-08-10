“Brian Schottenheimer gave whole team CTE” - NFL fans react as Cowboys struggle massively on offense and defense in first game under new HC vs. Rams

The Brian Schottenheimer era for the Dallas Cowboys is off to a tumultuous start. The former offensive coordinator, who was promoted to head coach after Mike McCarthy was fired, took the role amid doubts from analysts and fans.The Cowboys haven't had an easy and drama-free offseason as their free agency and draft approach raised eyebrows among fans, and the lack of progress to give Micah Parsons a new contract has become another distraction for the players and fans.Dallas arrived at SoFi Stadium in this context, and the first half of the game showed that they are far from being a close-knit squad.A clip of CeeDee Lamb being run over by a referee while he greeted fans made the rounds on social media. It sparked negative comments, blaming Schottenheimer for the state of the team.&quot;Brian Schottenheimer gave the whole team CTE,&quot; one fan said.Nunya Biz 🏝 @dude_mmaLINKBrian Schottenheimer gave the whole team CTE&quot;Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was too busy making 'good vibes' and 'aura videos' during the offseason instead of actually coaching up the team. The Cowboys season has never been so over. I want Brian Schottenheimer fired immediately after the last game,&quot; another fan said.𝗝𝘂𝗮𝗻¹¹ ✭ @AlringtonWoesLINKDallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was too busy making “good vibes” and “ aura videos “ during the offseason instead of actually coaching up the team. The Cowboys season has never been so over. I want Brian Schottenheimer fired immediately after the last game.&quot;Fire Brian Schottenheimer,&quot; another fan demanded.mpf @demcowboysfanLINKFire Brian SchottenheimerOthers trolled Lamb for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.&quot;Gonna be injured before the season begins… and he’s not even playing,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Can we sign the ref to play linebacker?&quot; another fan wondered.&quot;Omg. Imagine injured by the reff,&quot; another fan said.The LA Rams entered halftime with a 14-6 lead with Stetson Bennett IV throwing for 115 yards and Blake Corum scoring two rushing touchdowns. Joe Milton III completed 11 passes on 18 attempts, but he only managed 64 yards.Cowboys EVP makes statement on Micah Parsons' presence at LA Rams gameDallas executive vice president Stephen Jones made a strong statement on Micah Parsons' future with the team before the Lone Star began their game against the Rams.Jones celebrated that Parsons was in the stadium, implying that the pass rusher is not going anywhere.&quot;It's great that he is here,&quot; Jones said. &quot;It's what's expected. He's under contract for us. We'll keep going.&quot;“That’s the nature of the negotiation. If you look at any negotiations around the league right now…I think they’ve all negotiated a trade.”Dallas comes off a 7-10 record in 2024. Brian Schottenheimer will face a difficult challenge, but if the preseason continues to go this badly, his tenure with the Cowboys is expected to be short.