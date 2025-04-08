“First day in and challenging us”: Caleb Williams praises Ben Johnson’s energy in Chicago

Caleb Williams had a tough rookie season for the Chicago Bears in 2024. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft is back once again to try to win over Chicago, and he's made the first step toward establishing a relationship with new coach Ben Johnson.

Ad

In a video posted on Tuesday on the Chicago Bears' YouTube channel, Williams gave his take on the Bears offseason and Johnson.

"Today we had our first quiz as a QB room," Williams said (Timestamp: 42:40). "And it’s not like a real quiz bee where you go up and write stuff. It’s just us, we went over a few things yesterday, talked about a few things.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And Ben walked in this morning, flung open the door, made a grand entrance, and then we got to work of him testing us about what we talked about yesterday and things like that. So, already first day in and challenging us. And everybody loves a challenge in this sport.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It’s one of the great things about the sport — every day is a challenge. And today, we got our first one.”

Ad

Ad

Williams also said he feels a strong connection with Johnson, similar to when he first met coach Lincoln Riley.

Also read: Bears: NFL analyst drops realistic expectations for Caleb Williams’ first season with Ben Johnson

Caleb Williams embraces growth with new coach Ben Johnson

The Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson, one of the best offensive minds available this offseason. Now, the focus is on helping him and the quarterback work well together.

Ad

"Us growing together is key. Starting now. Him pushing me is key. I know that, and he knows that," Williams said Tuesday (Timestamp: 45:15).

Caleb Williams had a mixed rookie season. The potential was there for everyone to see despite struggles, but his gameplay failed to convert wins. However, Williams is now focused on learning from his mistakes.

"I'm super excited about it," Williams said. "Being able to be in this position, being able to have a first year the way I did — ups and downs — and then to be able to come in here as confident as I was last year or possibly even more and to be able to get here with the group that we have, I really can't wait to get to work with these guys."

Ad

The 23-year-old is learning the new offense, focusing on play-calling and under-center snaps. He’s confident improvement will help the team and trusts Johnson to guide his development.

Also read: Dan Orlovsky drops 2-word reaction as Bears sign ex-Texans' veteran QB to mentor Caleb Williams

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.