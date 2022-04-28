NFL Mock Draft: Wolverines produce top pick after 14 years 

Before we jump into my mock draft, I feel I need to clarify a few things.

This mock draft is what I would do, and not what teams have indicated. This means, even if a team has zeroed in on a certain player, if I feel the fit is not right, I would choose another player.

The reason I did not include mock trades is because I felt that all teams in this draft were perfectly placed to draft a player which wouldn't have been a reach for them to draft, given their position in the draft.

Positional value was not considered for this mock draft. What I only considered was the quality of the player and if he fit the needs of a team.

With that cleared out of the way, let's jump into my draft!

Rohan Menon’s Sportskeeda Mock NFL Draft 2022

No. 1 - Jacksonville Jaguars - Aidan Hutchinson - EDGE, Michigan

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

With the moves the Jaguars have made in the offseason, it is becoming increasingly obvious that they have penciled in Hutchinson as their no. 1 prospect. This pick will help bolster their DL and will be instrumental in the development of Josh Allen.

Matt Miller @nfldraftscout Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson scouting notes + pro player comparison. Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson scouting notes + pro player comparison. https://t.co/bVbgbHOvu2

No. 2 - Detroit Lions - Kyle Hamilton - S, Notre Dame

: Kyle Hamilton #14 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball after intercepting a pass against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 23, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Boston College 40-7. Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN.

Hamilton is my favorite player in this draft. With him being one of the best prospects at the S position in recent drafts, the Lions have addressed a spot which is most probably losing veteran S Dean Marlowe to free agency.

Nick Akridge @PFF_NickAkridge Kyle Hamilton. Instincts and athleticism on full display Kyle Hamilton. Instincts and athleticism on full display https://t.co/i4WzUzrCoh

No. 3 - Houston Texans - Ahmad Gardner - CB, Cincinnati

Aside from TE and LB, Texans could realistically address any position in this draft. I feel it would make sense to simply draft the best player available. Over his three seasons with Cincinnati, Gardner has not allowed a single TD to WRs he was tasked with covering.

PFF Draft @PFF_College



Paulson Adebo: 93.0

Ahmad Gardner: 91.1

Marcus Jones: 90.6

Derek Stingley Jr: 90.2 Highest graded Cornerbacks in single coverage during the PFF era (since 2014)Paulson Adebo: 93.0Ahmad Gardner: 91.1Marcus Jones: 90.6Derek Stingley Jr: 90.2 Highest graded Cornerbacks in single coverage during the PFF era (since 2014)1️⃣ Paulson Adebo: 93.02️⃣ Ahmad Gardner: 91.13️⃣ Marcus Jones: 90.64️⃣ Derek Stingley Jr: 90.2 https://t.co/oLHzSigQRB

No. 4 - New York Jets - Evan Neal - OT, Alabama

Evan Neal #73 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a touchdown by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With the Jets finding their QB of the future last year in BYU's Zach Wilson, they now have to strive to protect him. This pick may be a surprise to many, given the Jets requiring an OG; however, Neal's quality makes him too hard to pass on. The Jets can either continue to use Neal as an OT or play him as their OG.

No. 5 - New York Giants - Kayvon Thibodeaux - EDGE, Oregon

Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies 35-31 during their game at Husky Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.

Heading into the previous season, Thibodeaux was widely considered to be the most talented player in this year's class. However, with the emergence of Hutchinson pushing Thibodeaux to EDGE2, and with teams having greater needs in other positions, he falls to the Giants. The Giants can now pair Thibodeaux with Azeez Ojulari, their standout rookie from last season, to form a dynamic DL-duo.

No. 6 - Carolina Panthers - Charles Cross - OT, Mississippi State

The Panthers' OL was one of the worst in the NFL last season and could do with some help. Enter Cross. The Mississippi State product emerged as one of the best pass-play protectors in college football last season and would be beneficial by helping to protect the next Panthers QB.

No. 7 - New York Giants (via Chicago Bears) - Tyler Linderbaum - C, Iowa

With injuries stunting the development of RB Saquon Barkley, the Giants will have to find ways to resurrect his career and also protect QB Daniel Jones. Linderbaum also poses speed comparable to that of a skilled position player, which would aid in breakaways for the offense.

No. 8 - Atlanta Falcons - Garrett Wilson - WR, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dives to try to catch a pass in the endzone in the first quarter during a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

With WRs Calvin Ridley being suspended for the entirety of the season and Russell Gage departing to their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, new QB Marcus Mariota will need a decent receiver to throw to. Insert Wilson, who is the most pro-ready of all the receivers in the draft class. Wilson was an integral part of the Ohio State team last season and will look to have the same impact with the Falcons.

No. 9 - Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) - Derek Stingley Jr. - CB, LSU

Derek Stingley Jr. #7 of the LSU Tigers in the first quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California.

Despite the Seahawks desperately requiring a QB, I feel that, given the quality of QBs in this draft class, the Seahawks will be better off addressing another position in need. Despite injuries riddling Stingley's last two seasons, he was still one of the best CBs in college football when he took to the field.

No. 10 - New York Jets - Travon Walker - EDGE, Alabama

With HC Robert Saleh having a defensive background, I believe building a shutdown defense for the Jets would be on the coach's bucket list. Furthermore, Walker will further solidify the Jets’ DL, which already boasts the likes of Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams.

No. 11 - Washington Commanders - Jameson Williams - WR, Alabama

Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts as he takes this long reception for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With the Washington offense being one of the worst in the league this past season, the Commanders could use the help of Jameson Williams' big-play tendencies. Furthermore, Williams’ style of play will complement Wentz’s gun-slinging approach.

No. 12 - Minnesota Vikings - Andrew Booth Jr. - CB, Clemson

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. #23 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 30-0 after their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Columbia, South Carolina.

With the Vikings’ CB play leaving a lot to be desired, drafting Booth would offer some assistance to this defense. With his consistency being the envy of his fellow CBs, the Vikings’ D can feel in much safer hands.

No. 13 - Houston Texans - Ikem Ekwonu - OT, NC State

With this pick, the Texans can begin to start building a base for either QB Davis Mills or a QB drafted in the future. With an OL featuring Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard and now Ekwonu, the Texans would now have one of the best OLs in the entire league.

No. 14 - Baltimore Ravens - Jordan Davis - DT, Georgia

Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after rushing in for a touchdown during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Sanford Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.

Davis is the best run-defender in this draft class, which is good news for the Ravens as they play in the AFC North, a division notorious for running down their opponents’ throats. Davis also provides a long-term option to DEs Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

No. 15 - Philadelphia Eagles - Drake London - WR, USC

Wide receiver Drake London #15 of the USC Trojans celebrates after a first quarter touchdown catch against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on October 2, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.

Aside from WR DeVonta Smith, the Eagles don’t have any depth at the position, with their next best receiver being Quez Watkins, who is above-average at best. With excellent measurables, London will have a fabulous receiving tandem group with Smith.

No. 16 - New Orleans Saints via Philadelphia Eagles - Treylon Burks - WR, Arkansas

Treylon Burks #16 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball in for a touchdown in the first half of a game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Although WR Michael Thomas will be returning after missing the entirety of the previous season with an ankle injury, I don't think he will be back to his best form during which he was a top-5 receiver in the league. This pick will provide a fall-back for the Saints if Thomas does not return to his best. Even if he does return to his best, Burks will be another weapon for QB Jameis Winston and will provide a nice 1-2 punch.

No. 17 - Los Angeles Chargers - Nakobe Dean - LB, Georgia

Nakobe Dean #17 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.

After losing LBs Kyzir White to free agency and Kenneth Murray to an ankle injury, the Chargers require a fix at the position which was deemed a strength last season. With HC Brandon Staley's wizardry on defense, paired with excellent players, the Chargers will have one of the best defenses in the league on paper next season.

No. 18 - Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins) - Jermaine Johnson II - EDGE, Florida State

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson II #11 of the Florida State Seminoles scores a defensive touchdown while eluding offensive lineman Walker Parks #64 of the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter during their game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.

This pick will help smooth the transition from current EDGE Brandon Graham to Johnson and, in the short term, will help replace Derek Barnett. Paired with Josh Sweat, the EDGE core of the Eagles will be more than formidable in 2022.

No. 19 - New Orleans Saints (via Philadelphia Eagles) - Bernhard Raimann - OT, Central Michigan

Drafting the Austrian would be an excellent replacement for Terron Armstead, whom they lost in free agency to the Dolphins. This pick will help provide protection for QB Jameis Winston, in whom the Saints look to have invested their future in.

No. 20 - Pittsburgh Steelers - Daxton Hill - S, Michigan

Defensive back Daxton Hill #30 and defensive back Gemon Green #22 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate breaking up a pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the third quarter at Michigan Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

While not drafting a much-needed QB would be a shock, I feel it would be beneficial for the Steelers to give Mitch Trubisky a chance to prosper with much better pieces than the ones he had in Chicago. The pick will pair Hill with shut-down S Minkah Fitzpatrick, helping smother opposing offenses.

No. 21 - New England Patriots - Devin Lloyd - LB, Utah

Devin Lloyd #0 of the Utah Utes celebrates sacking Brendon Lewis #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes during their game November 26, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City , Utah.

With Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins being free agents, and their second-best LB behind Matt Judon being Josh Uche, who is mediocre at best, the Patriots could draft a LB. With his combination of athleticism and speed, pairing Lloyd with Judon would give opposing RBs nightmares for weeks.

No. 22 - Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas Raiders) - Boye Mafe - EDGE, Minnesota

Defensive lineman Boye Mafe #34 rushes against the Nebraska Cornhuskersof the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

While the Packers have one of the league's best pass-rushing tandems in Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, there have been concerns over a lack of depth following these two names. With Mafe showing steady improvement in his time with the Golden Gophers, the Packers' DL will now be firmly in the conversation for the best pass rush in the league.

No. 23 - Arizona Cardinals - Trent McDuffie - CB, Washington

Trent McDuffie #22 of the Washington Huskies celebrates a safety against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Husky Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

With S Budda Baker and CB Byron Murphy Jr. playing for the Huskies as well, I would like to imagine there would be no issues of chemistry within the Cardinals' secondary. The Cardinals do not have a reliable option to pair the aforementioned Murphy Jr. with, something which draft pick McDuffie can assist in.

No. 24 - Dallas Cowboys - Chris Olave - WR, Ohio State

Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his touchdown reception against the Clemson Tigers in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.

With the departure of veteran WR Amari Cooper to the Browns, drafting Olave will help ensure a transition to a much younger WR. Paired with CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys' offense will be on fire next season. The question that remains is whether they will be able to get over the playoff hump that has denied them Superbowl glory for years.

No. 25 - Buffalo Bills - Roger McCreary - CB, Auburn

Roger McCreary #23 of the Auburn Tigers celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 18, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania.

With the timeline of CB Tre'Davious White's return still unclear, the Bills could draft McCreary as a temporary replacement for White before pairing the two CBs together. The emergence of the Bills defense in 2021 was a pleasant surprise, and I expect this pick to further solidify their status as one of the top defenses in the NFL.

No. 26 - Tennessee Titans - Kenyon Green - OT, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green #55 of the Texas A&M Aggies plays against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half of the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas won 20-10.

The true winner of this pick would be RB Derrick Henry, who now has more protection to work his magic on the field. The experience that he brings along with him will surely be instrumental for the Titans as they look to find ways to let Henry cook and give QB Ryan Tannehill extra time to throw the ball to.

No. 27 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lewis Cine - S, Georgia

The Buccaneers have zeroed in on Cine as one of their primary targets in this draft, according to reports. Furthermore, Cine's hard-hitting style of play would fit in perfectly with Todd Bowles' system. A lack of interceptions in 2021 can be partially remedied by this pick.

No. 28 - Green Bay Packers - Devonte Wyatt - DT, Georgia

Devonte Wyatt #95 laughs with Channing Tindall #41 of the Georgia Bulldogs after Tindall dropped an interception during the first quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Yet again, the Packers address their DL, and offer some depth to the line. Despite off-the-field concerns, Wyatt's upside with his athleticism and burst is too great for the Pack to not draft.

No. 29 - Kansas City Chiefs (via Miami Dolphins from San Francisco 49ers) - George Karlaftis - EDGE, Purdue

Despite a steady rise in the Chiefs defense, the DL left a lot to be required, not getting to the QB as often as a team contending for the Superbowl should be. An All-American, Karlaftis will help in the beefing up of the DL, and will play a huge part in making the Chiefts' defense look much better next season.

No. 30 - Kansas City Chiefs - George Pickens - WR, Georgia

George Pickens #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In losing arguably the league's best WR in Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, the Chiefs desperately need a new WR1. With current contenders for the primary choice at the position being JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, new draft pick Pickens will have to set up as the leader of the WR group in order to maximize Mahomes' potential.

No. 31 - Cincinnati Bengals - Zion Johnson - OT, Boston College

I have been vocal about the Bengals' need to protect QB Joe Burrow, or any QB under center. Now, with the Bengals being contenders and Burrow being firmly placed in the MVP conversation, the stakes to protect their franchise QB have increased dramatically, something which draftee Johnson can address.

No. 32 - Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams) - Malik Willis - QB, Liberty

Malik Willis #7 of the Liberty Flames celebrates after winning the LendingTree Bowl against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Hancock Whitney Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama.

To be fair to him, Goff was solid throughout the entirety of the previous season. However, Willis' much higher ceiling and the prospect of having a young QB at the helm makes Willis the first QB off the board in the draft.

