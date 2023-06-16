Madden 24's trailer is already out and Patrick Mahomes' iconic throw in Super Bowl 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been included in the game. Any quarterback in the game can throw with this animation and that has brought a lot of heat on the game's developers.

Many think that Madden players will spam this move and given how flashy it is, it will be unbearable for players who are on the wrong end of it. Famous streamer Flight reacted to Madden 24's trailer, and he was stunned after seeing Mahomes' throw animation.

Here's how Flight reacted:

"This ain’t NFL street bro, I'm going to be happy when I do this move, if I see anybody else doing this move, bro, that's going to cause the controller to break, bro.

"You not going to be diving half the field with body diagonal to the damn air and atmosphere, bro, and throwing perfect passes, bro. Nah, man, I could see this already being a problem."

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has made all sorts of crazy throws in his career, but the one included in Madden 24 is truly remarkable. Although Patrick Mahomes wasn't able to have a completion on that throw, it still remains an iconic moment from what was a forgettable Super Bowl for the Chiefs.

It will be fascinating to see how all the Madden players around the world will deal with this new throw animation once the game's latest version gets released in August.

Patrick Mahomes could be 99-rated in Madden 24

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Despite the fact that Josh Allen is the cover star for Madden 24, Patrick Mahomes' legendary performances last season could put him in the 99-rating club. He led his team to the second Super Bowl in four seasons and went on to win his second MVP award.

He is without a doubt the best quarterback in the league, and he deserves to be a cut above the rest of the quarterbacks in the league. The official ratings will take some time to come out, but many fans are eager to see if both Mahomes and Travis Kelce will be able to join the exclusive 99-club in Madden 24.

