When will Madden 24 ratings come out? Predicting top 5 players with highest overall

The trailer for Madden 24 was released by EA Sports on Wednesday, June 7. Judging by the preview, it's safe to say that fans are in for a treat when the latest edition of the football simulation releases in August.

Reports suggest that the Madden ratings for players will be disclosed next month.

While the exact date for the reveal hasn't been announced, we expect the ratings to be dropped by mid-July. The ratings for Madden 23 were released on July 18, 2022, and EA is tipped to follow a similar release pattern this year.

Predicting the highest-rated players on Madden 24

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The overall ratings for players on Madden 24 will depend heavily on how they fared last season. Here is our prediction for the highest overall rated players before the game releases in August.

#1. Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to have the highest overall rating in Madden 24. The 27-year-old led his side to the Super Bowl title last season, finishing with the most passing yards and touchdowns.

We expect Mahomes to have an overall rating of 98 or 99 in the game.

#2. Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson finished with the most receiving yards in the regular season in 2022. He was the only receiver who was in contention for the MVP award along with four other quarterbacks.

We expect Jefferson to have an overall rating of 97 or 98 in the game.

#3. Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a stellar season in 2022. He led his team to the Super Bowl but fell short at the final hurdle. Nonetheless, Hurts seems to have done enough to boost his Madden rating for this year.

We expect Hurts to have an overall rating of 97 or 98 in the game.

#4. Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had his most productive season in 2022, as he helped his side to the Super Bowl title.

We expect Kelce to have an overall rating of 97 or 98 in the game.

#5. Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey took his game to a whole new level after joining the San Francisco 49ers last season. The running back finished the regular season with 1,139 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 244 carries.

We expect McCaffrey to have an overall rating of 97 or 98 in the game.

