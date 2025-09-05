“FOOTBALL IS BACK BABY” - Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles cheers in excitement as NFL season officially begins with Eagles 24-20 win vs Cowboys

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens is set to start his eighth season in the National Football League. Owens will take the field with the Chicago Bears on Monday night for a primetime showdown against the NFC North foes, the Minnesota Vikings.Owens' wife, Olympic Champion Simone Biles is ready for the 2025 NFL season to start. Biles shared a photo of her watching the Thursday night football game as the Philadelphia Eagles took a slim 24-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The gymnast added a caption that she never believed that she would be so excited for the start of the NFL season.&quot;I never thought I'd say this buttttt...FOOTBALL IS BACK BABY.&quot;-Biles wroteSimone Biles celebrated the start of the 2025 NFL season. (Photo via Simone Biles Instagram)Simone Biles never misses an opportunity to show support for Jonathan Owens throughout the NFL season. Often seen on the sidelines wearing custom Chicago Bears apparel. Owens has shown the same support for Biles and traveled to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.Simone Biles celebrated Jonathan Owens 8th NFL seasonJonathan Owens is embarking on his second season with the Chicago Bears, his eighth overall season in the National Football League. Simone Biles shared a glimpse of her visit to training camp and marking the start of his next pro season.Simone Biles can be seen wearing a custom halter top with &quot;Owens&quot; written across the front in orange along with orange hearts finishing the look of the shirt.&quot;so it begins….. year 8 🧡&quot;-Biles wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBiles and Owens spent the NFL offseason traveling around the globe, which included enjoying their much anticipated honeymoon in South Africa. The couple enjoyed time on safari as well as taking in the sights and sounds.The couple met in early 2020 on a dating app while Jonathan Owens played for the Houston Texans. The safety then proposed to the Gold Medal winning gymnast on Valentine's Day 2022. They got married in Houston in April 2023 and then celebrated with a bigger wedding on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico the following month.