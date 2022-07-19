"Forever grateful" - Baker Mayfield posts touching message for his former team

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft as he was selected by the Cleveland Browns.

Before joining the Browns, Mayfield played college football at the University of Oklahoma and enjoyed plenty of success. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, throwing for over 14,000 passing yards and 130 touchdowns during his four years as a Sooner.

Oklahoma Football's Twitter page recently put out a tweet dedicated to Baker Mayfield which read:

"Forever home. A look back at the incredible weekend celebrating @bakermayfield."

Mayfield quote-tweeted Oklahoma Football's post and captioned it:

"Forever grateful. Forever a Sooner #Boomer."

Baker Mayfield also sent out a positive message to the Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield in action for the Cleveland Browns

Although their situation was rocky, it seems like there is no bad blood between Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Mayfield spoke candidly about the franchise during his introductory press conference in Carolina. The quarterback stated that he's excited for the new chapter with the Panthers and said:

"No, I'm extremely excited for this new start in Charlotte. Obviously, I think it's kind of known now some familiar faces there. So two people that I know, a lot more to meet, and it's just an exciting time for myself and my family and just this new chapter."

Mayfield added that he harbored no animosity towards the Browns and that he's thankful for the challenges he faced while there:

"No animosity towards Cleveland. It's a good football town that gave me the first four years of my career, and thankful for those those trials, tribulations, all the challenges, want to learn from and look back on and reflect, but just really focused on right now and being a Carolina Panther and pumped up to do so."

Mayfield will join a quarterback room that already has PJ Walker, rookie Matt Corral, and Sam Darnold. While he is expected to win the starting job, he will likely be battling with Darnold throughout training camp for the spot.

Darnold finished 4-7 as the starting quarterback for the Panthers last season, while Walker went 1-0. Corrall is a rookie out of Ole Miss and will likely compete for the third-string spot with Walker.

Mayfield may be their best option to start as he has a career record of 29-30, notably leading Cleveland to the playoffs during an 11-5 season in 2020.

