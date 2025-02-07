Former All-Pro QB has huge concerns for Jalen Hurts ahead of Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX

On Sunday, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will walk into Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to battle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Before the season began, Philadelphia was regarded as one of the favorites to finish the year as champions. They are now one win away from fulfilling that goal. While Philadelphia has no glaring weakness, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner believes the team's reliance on the ground game could spell trouble against Mahomes and the Chiefs.

On The Rich Eisen Show, he warned that Hurts' decision-making and pragmatism could cost the team a Super Bowl win. Warner said:

"The problem that I see at times is that Jalen gets too conservative with the football. So when things are out there in front of him, he'll hold the football, he won't, make those throws that, to me, can make the game easier. Now, he might take a sack, or he might make a four yard gain on those plays." (Timestamp: 0:36).

The two-time First-Team All-Pro quarterback added that if Kansas City shuts down Philadelphia's ground game and forces them to rely on Hurts' arm, he doubts the quarterback would be able to deliver:

"But that's the thing that I think when we talk about the passing problem, we continue to wait to see, will there be a game where Jalen Hurts is forced to drop back in the pocket and throw 35 or 40 times and can he win a game that way?... I don't know if they can. But that's my big question." (0:53).

Jalen Hurts sends message to doubters ahead of Super Bowl 59

The Philadelphia Eagles have leaned so heavily on their ground game that they finished the regular season averaging only 177.9 passing yards per game, the second-fewest in the league. The Chiefs have the ninth-best rush defense in the league, giving up only 106.7 rushing yards on average.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has likely made containing Saquon Barkley a point of emphasis in his game plan against Philadelphia. If they succeed, the team will have to defer to Jalen Hurts to lead them to victory. The quarterback is aware that many neutrals doubt his ability as a passer and is using it as motivation. During his media availability on Wednesday, he was asked if his detractors were fueling him. He responded:

"It's no secret."

Philly hope to stick to their winning formula, which has been their exceptional ground game, to secure a Super Bowl victory. However, if necessary, their quarterback is prepared to step up and deliver.

