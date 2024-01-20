Former Bears QB Jay Cutler shares romantic message for Samantha Robertson after split with Kristin Cavallari

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler seems to have found love again with Samantha Robertson after splitting with Kristin Cavallari. After his high profile breakup with his ex-wife in 2022, he made his relationship with his new partner official in September 2023.

Now, they have chosen a beach getaway to bond further and it is clearly working. Jay Cutler posted a photograph of a drawing on the sand with heart image saying "Sam hearts Jay."

Kristin Cavallari has best wishes for Jay Cutler as he moves on with Samantha Robertson

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler were married from 2013 to 2022. In 2020, they began the process of separation but it turned ugly due to financial issues. It was finally in June 2022 that their divorce was finalized.

During that period, a lot of dirty laundry was aired and Kristin Cavallari said about the relationship,

“I’m very careful about what I say. It was toxic, period, end of story. That’s all I need to say.”

She said she wanted to be careful about what she said because she shares three children with Jay Cutler: two sons and one daughter. Eldest son Camden Jack is 11, middle child Jaxon Wyatt is 9, and youngest daughter Saylor James is 8 years old. That she could describe the relationship as toxic despite saying that she was being careful is testament to how far they had drifted apart.

That being said, she also disclosed that she hoped her ex-husband found love again. She wanted him to be happy because that would have a positive effect on his children. She commented on the Call Her Daddy podcast,

“I hope that he finds someone, I really do. I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried.”

Now that Jay Cutler has found Samantha Robertson, one hopes that Kristin Cavallari's wish is being fulfilled in that regard.

Samantha was previously married to fashion designer Juan “Trace” Ayala III and has two daughters, Sophia and River, from that relationship. She reportedly met Cutler through mutual friends in Nashville and have been dating for a while. Their kids have reportedly met each other as well, as was first revealed by The Messenger.

Kristin Cavallari, for her part, is also ready to move on and has joined the exclusive dating app 'Raya'. However, we do not know yet if she has had any luck as she has very high standards for whom she dates, according to her, because of her kids.

One hopes that all three of them find happiness in their new lives going forward.