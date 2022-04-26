"Curious to how we’re just guessing sources these days" - Former Buccaneers player calls out media for rumors of Tom Brady-Bruce Arians rift 

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians have been vehemently denying reports of a rift between them for months now. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former head coach maintain that there was never any tension between them.

Reports of tension came from Rich Ohrnberger, a former teammate of Brady's with the New England Patriots. Ohrnberger has doubled down on his reporting to the media despite the duo's responses.

Ohrnberger's reporting was a topic of discussion on the Pat McAfee Show last Thursday. McAfee asked good friend A.Q. Shipley if he was Ohrnberger's source, as Shipley was in the building in 2020 and 2021. Shipley responded:

“When did you start working for ProFootballTalk? I’m just curious to how we’re just guessing sources these days. I mean, it is a wild world. A wild world.”

After Shipley's retort, McAfee questioned his relationship with Arians individually. After spending the majority of his career in the league with the coach, Shipley says he has nothing but respect for Arians. Shipley said:

“I love that guy, you know that. I mean the guy employed me for 10 of my 13 years in this business. There’s not much else to get into besides that, except how much respect I have for him.”

Shipley isn't the only person seeking Ohrnberger's source. That question remains one of the many mysteries of this offseason.

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians have publicly defended their friendship

Tom Brady and Todd Bowles hugging on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline

Tom Brady and Arians have publicly stated that their association goes further than the field. The two have said they're good friends, with Arians reiterating it at the combine, his retirement press conference and other instances.

Their friendship is strong enough that Brady bought Arians a watch worth $50,000. As Arians himself said, buying a gift that's that expensive doesn't happen if you dislike the other person. Arians said:

"Tom just sent me a picture. He got a present for me. It's a $50,000 watch. He says he's bringing it to me. Who does that if we hate each other? As soon as he's back in town, we'll play golf."

Arians isn't the Buccaneers' head coach anymore, but he's still involved in the Buccaneers organization.

The more prevalent question is whether Brady will develop as strong a bond with current head coach Todd Bowles, as he says he has with Arians.

