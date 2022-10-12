Former Buccaneers RB could face criminal charges for throwing punches at youth football game

Whether they play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or another team, running backs are known for serving as the body punches of an NFL offense. However, one former Buccaneers running back took that job description a bit too literally. According to CBS Sports, former running back LeGarrette Blount was caught up in a fight at a youth football game in Arizona recently.

Around 7 PM on a Saturday near the beginning of October, police responded to a report of a fight between adults breaking out at the Williams Field High School after the game. Blount was the coach of one of the teams. He has since apologized on social media.

LeGarrette Blount @LG_Blount Today video footage was sent to TMZ in regards to my actions at a football game this past weekend. Unfortunately the video shared does not display all off the details and events that transpired. Regardless of that, I take full responsibility for my part in it and for putting.. Today video footage was sent to TMZ in regards to my actions at a football game this past weekend. Unfortunately the video shared does not display all off the details and events that transpired. Regardless of that, I take full responsibility for my part in it and for putting..

LeGarrette Blount @LG_Blount myself in this situation. I apologize to all of my players and parents and also to the players and parents on the other team. As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable. I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan… myself in this situation. I apologize to all of my players and parents and also to the players and parents on the other team. As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable. I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan…

LeGarrette Blount @LG_Blount to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth. to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth.

The video in question shows dozens of adults gathering on the field in a chaotic manner. The brief clip doesn't provide much context, but it is clear that the scene was far from calm.

michael j. babcock @mikejbabcock LeGarrette Blount, now head coach of 12-yr-old #football players, got into a fight after a game in AZ Saturday night. All hell broke loose after the handshake line. Cops investigating. Here's part of the video. Click link for full 4-minute video/details: tmz.com/2022/10/03/leg… LeGarrette Blount, now head coach of 12-yr-old #football players, got into a fight after a game in AZ Saturday night. All hell broke loose after the handshake line. Cops investigating. Here's part of the video. Click link for full 4-minute video/details: tmz.com/2022/10/03/leg… https://t.co/Igh9TQi1ik

From the Buccaneers to the Lions: LeGarrette Blount's NFL career

New England Patriots Victory Parade

The former NFL running back was originally an undrafted free agent picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010. In his rookie year, he rushed for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns.

However, it would be one of only two years in which he would eclipse 1,000 yards. He stuck with the Buccaneers until 2013, when he ended up in New England with Tom Brady.

The running back served to help the team in a less-than bellcow capacity. Midway through 2014, he was moved to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played 11 games. He rejoined the Patriots after the season, sticking around for two more seasons. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2016 season.

However, he didn't leave the Patriots empty-handed. In his final season in New England, he rushed for a career-high 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns in an extremely rare late-career surge for the running back.

Blount also played a part in the team's 28-3 comeback at the end of the 2016 season, The Eagles signed him in an attempt to cash in on the wave. However, as soon at the 2016 season ended, he returned to the mean, earning 766 yards and two touchdowns.

Finally, in 2018, he joined what would become his final team, earning 418 yards and five touchdowns. He retired after the 2018 season, but stuck around the game, eventually leading to the aforementioned incident earlier this month.

In total, Blount played in 132 games, earning 6,306 yards and 56 touchdowns. New England ended up being his longest-tenured team at four years.

Poll : 0 votes