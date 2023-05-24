Aaron Rodgers' move to the New York Jets has been lauded by many. Some have seen the Jets' only previous weakness as the quarterback position, but that isn't the case now.

The crew on "Good Morning Football" discussed what should be expected from Rodgers and the Jets. A similar case was Tom Brady's arrival the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and some think history could repeat itself, but not former Buccaneer Gerald McCoy.

The former defensive tackle detailed the key difference from when Brady landed in Tampa to Rodgers coming to New York. He said that Rodgers hasn't been successful since 2011, so him coming to the Jets doesn't guarantee anything.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I'll just say a couple of names: Rob Gronkowski, all-100 team; Levante David, All-Pro; Shaq Barrett, All-Pro; JPP, Super Bowl winner, All-Pro; Ndamukong Suh, All-Pro, future Hall of Famer; Mike Evans, All-Pro; Chris Godwin's All-Pro; AB, all-decade team; and then they brought in Leonard Fournette," McCoy said on "Good Morning Football."

"They had a team full of veteran, All-Pros. The Jets don't have that. They got a lot of young guys. And then we're talking about bringing in a guy of Brady's caliber. He's not Tom Brady.

"He haven't gotten over the hump since 2011. Yeah, Brady was always getting over the hump. So, the stigma with Rogers is – he's my favorite player, so, I mean, this is hurting for me to say, but I respect it – when he gets into playoffs, he can't get over the hump, he can't finish it. Win back-to-back MVP, so you get into playoffs, and you can't finish it.”

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— "The best hope for the Jets is they get the new and improved Aaron Rodgers... A little less snarky, a little more accountable." @ColinCowherd reveals his early Super Bowl bubble "The best hope for the Jets is they get the new and improved Aaron Rodgers... A little less snarky, a little more accountable." — @ColinCowherd reveals his early Super Bowl bubble https://t.co/grtIZvJIAb

What are expectations for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?

New York Jets introduce quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

For some, the expectations for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are Super Bowl or bust. With the Jets having a superb defense that ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring defense last season (18.6 points per game), while the offense struggled mightily to get anything going.

But now, with a veteran quarterback in Rodgers to take advantage of the offense weapons at his disposal, the Jets are thought to be real players in the AFC.

Their division is tough as the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are both thought to be genuine Super Bowl contenders while the New England Patriots are an unknown commodity right now.

If Aaron Rodgers fails to get the Jets to the postseason, we can only imagine what the New York media landscape will be like. However, if he gets them to the postseason and wins a playoff game or maybe more, then the season could be seen as a success.

But for now, the jury is still out on what Aaron Rodgers and the Jets can do in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes