Former Colts HC pushes for Kirk Cousins trade even harder after Justin Jefferson’s injury

Kirk Cousins enjoyed potentially the best season of his career last year. However, the 2023 season might be his worst from a wins and losses standpoint. Adding fuel to the fire, things just got worse with Justin Jefferson set to miss an extended period of time.

Speaking on ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday called on the Minnesota Vikings to give up on the Kirk Cousins era:

"Without Justin Jefferson, this team isn't going anywhere with the way Detroit's playing. They're already out. So why not look for a place for him on a one-year deal, and see if [someone will] take a bite – J-E-T-S?"

Justin Jefferson set to miss month or longer with injury

Justin Jefferson at Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers

The 2022 receiving yards leader Justin Jefferson is now out of the race to earn that honor for consecutive seasons as it was learned that he will miss the next four games. The wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury against the Kansas City Chiefs and will miss upcoming the team's upcoming matchups against the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and Atlanta Falcons.

Even then, there is no guarantee for him to return. Considering where the team, already 1-4, might be in a month, there's also a logical chance to put a bow on his season or significantly limit his appearances to stay healthy for 2024. He will be put on the injured reserve, per Adam Schefter and Tom Pelissero.

Kirk Cousins' spot on top leaderboard in jeopardy after Jefferson injury

Kirk Cousins at Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

One of the top weapons of a quarterback is his number-one receiver. They are often the first place a quarterback turns to during passing plays. Without a receiver to consistently get open or at least draw attention away from the other receivers, offenses often stagnate. Simply look how the Los Angeles Rams' offense stagnated last season without Cooper Kupp.

Even though Kirk Cousins is near the bottom of the league in terms of wins this season, he still sits second in passing yards through five weeks. He leads the league in passing touchdowns as well, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Both of those statistics are now in jeopardy without Jefferson. The Vikings superstar is third in the league in receiving yards behind Puka Nacua (572) and Tyreek Hill at 571 yards. Behind Jefferson is TJ Hockenson at 254 yards.

