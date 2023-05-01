Anthony Richardson and his NFL journey will begin with the Indianapolis Colts as the franchise selected him fourth overall in this year's NFL Draft. There is a lot of excitement about this pick, including from a former Colts star. Darius Butler appeared on the "Up & Adams" show and discussed Richardson.

Butler noted that the Gainesville, Florida, native is a risk but could find himself in Canton when his NFL career is done:

"I mean, he's kind of like one of those early startups you can bet on out there. Silicon Valley. He could be a boom or bust. It seems like gonna be a Hall of Famer or a bust. Nowhere in between with this guy. Unbelievable athlete, freak athlete at the position [...] Young kid, only 20 years old. but the sky's the limit with his athletic ability."

Anthony Richardson moved up the draft board due to his stellar performance at the NFL Combine in March. He registered the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.43 seconds) among quarterbacks at the Combine since 2000. Richardson also recorded a 40.5-inch vertical leap and 10 3/4 feet broad jump.

Richardson played in 10 games combined in his first two seasons with the Florida Gators before becoming a full-time starter last season. In 12 games, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also rushed for 653 yards and finished second on the team with nine touchdowns. The Indianapolis Colts will be hoping that Richardson lands on the Hall of Fame side of Butler's comments.

Could Anthony Richardson be starting this season for the Colts?

It is not out of the ordinary for a top-five NFL Draft pick to see some playing time in their rookie season. However, Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke to NFL insider Judy Battista and noted that Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts this season:

Judy Battista @judybattista Had a nice chat with Colts owner Jim Irsay this afternoon. Said even if they were picking number one, Anthony Richardson would have likely been their choice. He said he will start this season. More TK. Had a nice chat with Colts owner Jim Irsay this afternoon. Said even if they were picking number one, Anthony Richardson would have likely been their choice. He said he will start this season. More TK.

Irsay didn't specify if Richardson would be the franchise's Week 1 starter. There's likely to be quarterback competition between Richardson and Gardner Minshew II, who they signed this offseason. Time will tell as to when Colts fans will see the former Gators star take the field in the 2023 season.

