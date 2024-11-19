If there has ever been a contrast between how two seasons went, we only have to look at how Jerry Jones and Deion Sanders are faring in 2024. The Cowboys lost to the Texans in Week 11 and are now 3-7 for the year. The playoffs look like a pipe dream.

On the other hand, Coach Prime has turned around Colorado's fortunes. The Buffs were not fancied at the beginning of the season but are now in the conversation for the College Football Playoffs.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has also noticed this and took to X/Twitter to outline his views on the matter. It looks more likely than not that Mike McCarthy's tenure in Dallas is coming to an end and Jerry Jones will have to find a new coach. But the retired wideout went further than just suggesting Deion Sanders as a replacement and contended that underperforming players should be removed as well. Professing his love for the franchise, he wrote,

"I'm the @dallascowboys to the heart. If I'm the Cowboys, I'd fire everyone after this season. There's young, hungry talent in the upcoming draft. Also, I'd consider @DeionSanders as the next head coach."

Dez Bryant not the only former Cowboys WR selling Jerry Jones on Deion Sanders

Michael Irvin is arguably the greatest wide receiver that ever played for the Cowboys and even he thinks that Deion Sanders would be a good new coach for Dallas. He even promised to talk about it with Jerry Jones when they were present at the AT&T Stadium to watch Jake Paul and Mike Tyson battle it out. He said,

"I give him respect like I give my great guy Deion Sanders, who didn't go the normal route. Who I'm gonna be in Jerry's ear about later. That's just something else we're talking about."

Coach Prime certainly looks to be in demand. Knowing Jerry Jones has previously not shied away from appointing successful college football head coaches like Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer during their dynastic years, the Cowboys owner could listen to Dez Bryant and Michael Irvin and give us a throwback appointment.

A complicating factor in all of this, though, is that the Colorado coach is under contract and has said that he will honor the full five years of it. However, he did not hesitate to move from Jackson State when the current opportunity presented itself and it remains to be seen if the most profitable franchise in the NFL will be willing or able to entice him.

