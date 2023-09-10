Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott lost 15lbs in offseason ahead of $3,000,000 Patriots move: Report

Ezekiel Elliott will make his official debut with the New England Patriots on Sunday against the Phialdelphia Eagles. The running back, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this year, spent a few months weighing his options.

He eventually chose to sign with the New England Patriots on a one-year deal worth $3 million. He is hopeful of showing the strength and power he still has as a running back. FOX's Peter Schrager reported on Sunday that Elliott has shed some weight ahead of his next chapter in New England.

Ezekiel Elliott is now 15 pounds lighter than he was at the end of last season. It could be from some toning that he has done through his workouts. The veteran running back spent the last few seasons working out with a trainer, as was documented on his social media accounts.

Along with a new hair cut a new jersey number, Elliott is trying to revamp his NFL career. He does it with the anticipation that a successful 2023 NFL season with the New England Patriots will lead to a lucrative contract next season. Elliott is expected to start on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and be involved in the offensive plan.

In his seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Elliott rushed for over 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns. He also had an additional 2,300 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns as well.

Ezekiel Elliott's new chain displays both his numbers

Ezekiel Elliott was well-known for his number 21 jersey with the Dallas Cowboys. After seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, the running back will start the 2023 NFL season as a member of the New England Patriots.

He has spoken to reporters about learning everything he can about the playbook and connecting with his teammates to make sure everyone is on the same page. However, he also made sure he documented his jersey number chain in a way only he could.

The running back debuted a new chain he had customized to reflect his current and past jersey numbers. The front of the diamond encrusted chain shows his number 15, which he now wears for the New England Patriots and previously did during his collegiate career at Ohio State.

In the video, the pendant is then turned over to display his number 21 that Ezekiel Elliott wore during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys.