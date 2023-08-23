Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott reveals top reason for  $6,000,000 Patriots move

Ezekiel Elliott signed with the New England Patriots last week, five months after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. The running back signed a six million dollar contract with the Patriots. A move he hopes will revitalize his career.

Elliott spoke to New England Patriots reporter Tamara Brown about his decision to sign with the team. He said he was excited to join the organization and got to work as soon as the contract was finalized.

When asked why the Patriots were a good fit for him, Elliott said he liked the way running backs were used in the offensive scheme.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know, just the importance of the backs in this offense. I think you know, it's definitely a team who wants to run the ball and wants to be balanced."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

After seeing his production decrease last season, rushing for under 1,000 yards, Ezekiel Elliott was clearly in search of a team that would benefit from a veteran running back. The Patriots offense needs a spark in the running game, and if he can get another 1,000 yard rushing season, he could be that spark.

Elliott also added that he's looking forward to the opportunity to try and win a championship with the New England Patriots.

Ezekiel Elliott praises QB Mac Jones' leadership

It's no secret that Ezekiel Elliott and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have a close friendship. Even after Elliott signed with the Patriots, Prescott stated the two still talk every day and that, despite playing on different teams, that won't change.

Expand Tweet

However, now Elliott has a new quarterback who will be handing off the ball. Last season, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received a lot of criticism for his lackluster play.

Elliott was asked about his first impressions of quarterback Mac Jones in the short time they have had together. The 28-year-old praised his new quarterback's role as a leader and professional.

“Mac, he’s a pro, man. He’s a pro. He does everything like a pro. I can tell just from going to dinner with him on my visit, and he’s a great leader.”

During his official time with the New England Patriots, Elliott was seen having dinner with Mac Jones in the Boston area. Clearly, the two must have hit it off, which led Elliott to choose the Patriots.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Poll: #4 What player was the first to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single NFL season? (#3 Ans - Giovanni Carmazzi) Walter Payton Barry Sanders Eric Dickerson Jim Brown 158 votes