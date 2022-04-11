What happened to Gary Brown? Former Cowboys RB coach dies at 52 

Gary Brown, a longtime assistant coach, passed away on Sunday at the age of 52. The Dallas Cowboys announced his death.

According to the Cowboys, he had been in hospice care and dealt with "significant health issues" since 2019. Owner Jerry Jones released a statement on Brown's passing, saying:

"Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality, "His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for his family, football and life was evident each day. He continued to fight, and he never gave up. My family and the Dallas Cowboys family are heartbroken, and our love and support are with his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre."

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys partnered with a big smile & a big personality. His energy & spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into & touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way…” - Jerry Jones



➝ bit.ly/37ARYtL "Gary Brown had a bigpartnered with a big smile & a big personality. His energy & spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into & touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way…” - Jerry Jones "Gary Brown had a big 💙 partnered with a big smile & a big personality. His energy & spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into & touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way…” - Jerry Jones➝ bit.ly/37ARYtL https://t.co/Jv8ZKn075B

His career as an NFL running backs coach started in the 2009 season with the Cleveland Browns. He later joined the Cowboys in 2013 as part of head coach Jason Garrett's coaching staff and was there until the 2019 season. He coached three rushing champions throughout his time with the team.

In 2014, DeMarco Murray led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns with 1,845 yards and 18 touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott led the league in rushing in his rookie season in 2016 with 1,631 and again in 2018 with 1,434 yards on the ground.

In the 2021 season, Brown was coaching running backs at the University of Wisconsin at the collegiate level.

Gary Brown's NFL career

The running back as a member of the Giants. Source: SI

He was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the eighth round of the 1991 NFL Draft out of Penn State, a little over an hour away from his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The running back spent the first five years with the Oilers (1991-1995), rushing for 2,115 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 1993, he rushed for 1,003 yards, which placed him in the top 15 in rushing yards that season.

The running back spent the final three seasons of his playing career with the San Diego Chargers (1997) and the New York Giants (1998 – 1999). In 1998, he rushed for 1,063 yards.

New York Giants @Giants We mourn the passing of Gary Brown, a great man who played for Big Blue for two years - including a 1,000-yard season in 1998.

Once a Giant, Always a Giant. We mourn the passing of Gary Brown, a great man who played for Big Blue for two years - including a 1,000-yard season in 1998.Once a Giant, Always a Giant. https://t.co/86A99vs1ZX

He's survived by his wife Kim, his daughters Malena and Dorianna, and son Tre. Thoughts and prayers for them during their time of mourning.

Edited by Piyush Bisht