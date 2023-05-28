If you want to use Dez Bryant in any of the Madden video games, you better not get your hopes up, as it doesn't seem likely he will never be in the video game again. The former Dallas Cowboys wideout explained on Twitter on Saturday why he isn't on any of the Madden video games.

A fan asked him why he wasn't in Madden because he wants a Dez Bryant ultimate legend card, and the former Pro Bowler was honest. He didn't think using his name image and likeness was worth just $15,000.

"Because I didn’t let them use my name image and likeness for only 15k."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dez Bryant @DezBryant champagne papi ⁶𓅓 @dominickhayden3 @DezBryant hey dez why aren’t u in madden I definitely want a ultimate legend dez Bryant card so I can throw up the x on some kids online @DezBryant hey dez why aren’t u in madden I definitely want a ultimate legend dez Bryant card so I can throw up the x on some kids online 😂😂 Because I didn’t let them use my name image and likeness for only 15k twitter.com/dominickhayden… Because I didn’t let them use my name image and likeness for only 15k twitter.com/dominickhayden…

Bryant then went on to say that one time pay is unacceptable, but he does love playing Madden.

"1 time pay is very unacceptable… but I love playing madden btw so it’s no hate."

Dez Bryant @DezBryant Jam @Jamrocks912 @DezBryant Is it 15k a year? Or literally just 15k for life? @DezBryant Is it 15k a year? Or literally just 15k for life? 1 time pay is very unacceptable… but I love playing madden btw so it’s no hate twitter.com/jamrocks912/st… 1 time pay is very unacceptable… but I love playing madden btw so it’s no hate twitter.com/jamrocks912/st…

Remembering Dez Bryant's glory days with the Dallas Cowboys

Dez Bryant during New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Dez Bryant is one of the greatest Dallas Cowboys wide receivers in franchise history.

In eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant recorded 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns. He was named to three Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2014 when he recorded 88 catches for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has the most receiving touchdowns in franchise history and is tied for the most consecutive games with a receiving touchdown (7).

Following eight seasons with Dallas, Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 on a one-year deal on November 7, 2018. Two days after signing with the team, he tore his Achilles tendon in practice and didn't play a single game during the 2018 season.

Bryant rehabbed the entire 2019 season and signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. He caught six catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns in six games played.

Although you may never be able to play as Dez Bryant in any of the Madden video games, there are always highlights of him on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Poll : 0 votes