Former Cowboys WR calls out NFL teams for three standout prospects going undrafted ft. Isaiah Bond

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond went from a standout for the Texas Longhorns to undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft. He wasn't the only big name wide receiver who didn't hear their name called during the seven rounds of the draft.

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant isn't one to shy away from speaking his mind. On Saturday evening, he did just that after the conclusion of the NFL draft when he took to X to share his frustration that three wide receivers in particular weren't drafted.

"Isaiah Bond..Nick Nash..Cobee Bryant going un-drafted is nasty work," Dez Bryant wrote on X.

Isaiah Bond was once expected to break the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine. The wide receiver ran a 4.39, which was .20 off from the fastest time at the annual pre-draft event.

Bond played his first two collegiate seasons at Alabama before transferring to Texas ahead of last season in hopes of improving his draft stock.

Isaiah Bond draft status likely linked to off-field accusations

The cause for Isaiah Bond not being drafted is likely linked to his recent off-field issues. In early April, the wide receiver was accused of sexual assault and turned himself in to authorities. He has stood firm that he is innocent and wrongfully accused.

On April 16, 2025, NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bond's agent, Damien Butler, sent an email to every team in the National Football League. Butler also supported Bond's claims of innocence and revealed that they had taken legal action against the wide receiver's accuser.

The letter to every team in the National Football League, as well as Bond's talent on the field clearly weren't enough for teams to take a chance. After the conclusion of the NFL draft, the 21-year-old remains unsigned as teams are still unwilling to take a chance.

In 14 games last season with the Texas Longhorns, he had 34 receptions for a total of 540 yards and five touchdowns. That was down from the 48 receptions for 668 yards he had the previous season with Alabama.

