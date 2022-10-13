"I'm the f***ing owner, and if you don't do this, I'm going to kill you" – Former exec reveals Dan Snyder’s aggressive micromanagement in recruitment decisions

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is back in the thick of the media headlines. A former NFL executive gave an insight into his micromanagement of recruiting decisions within the franchise.

A detailed report by ESPN claims that Snyder has knowledge of a lot of skeletons in the current owners' closets.

Ari Meirov



A former Commanders executive routinely called Snyder "the most powerful owner in the NFL" because of what he knows. Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



"They can't f--- with me".



#Commanders owner Dan Snyder has told people he has gathered enough dirt to "blow up" other owners, the league office and even Roger Goodell.

"They can't f--- with me".

Snyder has told people he will not lose his franchise without a fight.

Multiple owners and league/team sources told ESPN they've heard that Dan Snyder hired private investigators to look into other owners and Roger Goodell.

A former Commanders executive routinely called Snyder "the most powerful owner in the NFL" because of what he knows.

Also included in the report were Snyder's recruitment decisions. One former team executive stated that the owner had made a habit of getting players into the franchise in a bid to "save" it.

Moreover, the owner would jokingly threaten employees in the organization.

The former executive quoted the franchise's leader:

"I'm the f***ing owner, and if you don't do this, I'm going to kill you."

Even if he was not being serious, such words still carry a lot of weight. It is not exactly something that an NFL owner should say.

Given the publicized knowledge of sexual misconduct within the organization, the report stated that the owner hired private investigators to get 'dirt' on other team owners.

Pat McAfee



"I'm sure Dan Snyder is going to be a big topic at the league meetings.. I don't know right now that there are 24 owners who want to vote Dan Snyder out" ~ @RapSheet

Allegedly, many current owners want Snyder out as Washington's owner. However, if he does in fact have information about other owners, he could use it to stay in power.

With the story seemingly continuing to unfold, there haven't been signs that the end is in sight.

Snyder and Washington have had a torrid six months

Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Redskins

To say that the Commanders and their owner have had a turbulent time of late is an understatement. Several incidents have plagued the team and have drawn poor media attention.

Currently sitting at 1-4 and with their owner under serious pressure, Washington has been a place where not many good things have come out of. Now, with this latest report from ESPN, we get a little more insight into the workings of Snyder during his time with the franchise.

It remains to be seen if the 57-year-old will retain his ownership status of Washington. At the time of writing, his wife Tanya is in control of the franchise until all of this gets sorted out, which could take a while.

Meanwhile, the struggling squad will push forward in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears on the road at Soldier Field. Sitting at 2-3, the Bears will look to ramp up their season in a claim for the NFC North.

