What did Dan Snyder do?

By now, it's hard to fathom how far Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will go to hold onto his ownership. He and his team are still under investigation by the NFL and the Federal Trade Commission for several different accusations. From the toxic culture that he allowed within the team, in sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations, to financial misdeeds.

According to an ESPN report, Dan Snyder has hired private investigators to 'dig up dirt' on other NFL team owners. He apparently feels that he has enough information on the other owners to 'blow up the league'. He also allegedly has information on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the entire organization.

After the report was released on Thursday morning, his attorneys shot back at the allegations. They stated that he did not partake in any undercover investigations and that everything that he is accused of is false.

ESPN @espn



His attorneys deny the allegations as "categorically false."



More from es.pn/3EE3uD9 Multiple NFL sources say they've been told that Dan Snyder instructed his law firms to look into owners and league executives.His attorneys deny the allegations as "categorically false."More from @SethWickersham @DVNJr and @TishaESPN Multiple NFL sources say they've been told that Dan Snyder instructed his law firms to look into owners and league executives. His attorneys deny the allegations as "categorically false."More from @SethWickersham, @DVNJr and @TishaESPN: es.pn/3EE3uD9 https://t.co/YX7eOop4W2

He reportedly believes that all of the other NFL owners hate each other so much that they will turn on each other, even referring to the NFL as a 'mafia'.

"The NFL is a mafia. All the owners hate each other."

The anonymous NFL team owner said that is not true at all and that the remaining owners actually all agree that they hate the Washington owner.

"That's not true. All the owners hate Dan."

The report comes just days before the owners are scheduled to meet in New York on Tuesday. There is no doubt that his tenure as owner will likely be discussed at that time.

NFL Insider unsure if Dan Snyder will be voted out

NFL fans and analysts alike agree that Dan Snyder shouldn't continue his tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders. After everything that has been revealed about the way he runs the team, he is not a good look for the sport as it continues to grow globally.

After the report was published on Thursday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. Show host Pat McAfee asked Rapoport if he believed a vote would take place on Tuesday to oust him as owner. 24 of the 31 NFL team owners would have to agree to remove him for it to materialize.

Rapoport shockingly said that he didn't believe that 24 owners would be willing to vote him out:

"I'm sure Dan Snyder is going to be a big topic at the league meetings. I don't know right now that there are 24 owners who want to vote Dan Snyder out."

He did say that he believes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a lot of power and say over the situation.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "I'm sure Dan Snyder is going to be a big topic at the league meetings.. I don't know right now that there are 24 owners who want to vote Dan Snyder out" ~ @RapSheet "I'm sure Dan Snyder is going to be a big topic at the league meetings.. I don't know right now that there are 24 owners who want to vote Dan Snyder out" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive https://t.co/g0Ku24RnJd

Poll : 0 votes