Stephen A. Smith reckons Jerry Jones will consider signing Colin Kaepernick as Dak Prescott's replacement

Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury to his right hand during the Dallas Cowboys' opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season. The unfortunate injury will require immediate surgery and Prescott is currently projected to be sidelined for at least the next six to eight weeks.

Todd Archer @toddarcher Dak Prescott is expected to have surgery Monday on a right thumb injury and miss 6-8 weeks, according to multiple sources. He will meet with the team’s hand specialist on Monday, but sources said he will have a pin and plate inserted to stabilize the joint. Dak Prescott is expected to have surgery Monday on a right thumb injury and miss 6-8 weeks, according to multiple sources. He will meet with the team’s hand specialist on Monday, but sources said he will have a pin and plate inserted to stabilize the joint.

The Cowboys now have decisions to make about their quarterback position while Dak Prescott is unavailable. Stephen A. Smith recently appeared on an episode of First Take to offer Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office a possible solution.

Here's what Smith had to say:

"Maybe it will never happen, in my opinion, but I want to make that call to Colin Kaepernick. Might want to take that chance. You might want to find out now."

Smith continued:

"He hasn't been around, but he's a playmaker with his legs, whose available. You've got to take that into consideration. You've got to take off now, but I don't think it will ever happen, because this is Texas."

Stephen A. Smith basically explained that if it was him calling the shots with the Cowboys, he would put serious consideration into the possibility of signing Colin Kaepernick as a short-term replacement for Dak Prescott. He also countered the idea by saying he doesn't believe that Jerry Jones would ever do it.

Who will start at QB for the Cowboys while Dak Prescott is injured?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Cowboys are expected to fully explore their options in free agency as well as the trade market. Meanwhile, backup Cooper Rush is currently projected to take over as the starting quarterback while Prescott recovers from his thumb injury.

Rush has only started one game so far in his career, when he earned a victory against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2021-22 NFL season. While it was only one game, he played well, completing 60 percent of his passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. It's very possible the Cowboys will give him another shot this year.

Dallas has a tough road ahead with the absence of Prescott. With Cooper Rush likely at the helm, they'll have to overcome a stellar series of opponents, including the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

