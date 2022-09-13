"No reason why Cowboys shouldn't kick the tires on Colin Kaepernick" - NFL fans urge Jerry Jones to sign QB after Dak Prescott's injury

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys couldn't have gotten off to a worse start for the 2022 NFL season. They were defeated in Week 1 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by an embarrassing 19-3 score. They failed to put any points on the board, following their field goal on the opening drive of the game.
Prescott really struggled to get anything going against the Buccaneers defense, as the Cowboys offense was basically shut down completely. Dak Prescott completed less than 50 percent of his passes and threw an interception in a forgettable performance.
While the disastrous game alone would have been bad news for the Cowboys, things got much worse for them during the fourth quarter of the game. Dak Prescott injured his thumb and will reportedly require surgery to repair the damage to his throwing hand. He is projected to be out for, at least, the next six to eight weeks while he recovers from the unfortunate injury.
The Cowboys' season and potential playoff hopes are now in serious jeopardy as Cooper Rush is currently lined up to be the starting quarterback for the Cowboys while Dak Prescott recovers from his thumb injury. Many rumors are circling that the Cowboys could now be in the market to acquire a temporary replacement quarterback, though their options appear to be relatively limited.
Many fans around the NFL have jumped on their social media accounts to offer possible solutions to the Cowboys quarterback situation. One of the names floating around is Colin Kaepernick, who has been attempting to make a comeback in the NFL for years now. Here are some of the top comments on Twitter about the possibility of the Cowboys signing Kaepernick as a short-term replacement.
Many NFL fans have stated that the Cowboys don't have much to lose by signing Kaepernick. They believe that he may give them a better chance of winning than the situation they are currently facing. They also pointed out that, if nothing else, it would be an interesting storyline to follow this year.
Who is Dak Prescott's backup QB for the Cowboys?
Cooper Rush is currently slated to take over as the Cowboys' starting quarterback while Dak Prescott recovers from his thumb injury. Rush has started one game in his career so far, when he helped the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings in a game during the 2021 NFL season. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a solid effort.