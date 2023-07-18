Former Jets GM names most important game for Dak Prescott in 2023

Dak Prescott, like every starting quarterback in the NFL, has a number of important games on the schedule. However, which single regular season game might be the most important one?

Speaking on First Take, former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum pinpointed the Dallas Cowboys' showdown against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

"November 5th at the Eagles," said Mike. "It's easy for me because if they can beat the Eagles in Philadelphia, they can win the division. And let's be clear. It's razor thin between the two teams. Over the course of 17 games a year ago, the Eagles outscored the Cowboys by 10 points, and the Cowboys gave up two less points than the Eagles did."

He went on, explaining just how close the two teams were over the course of last season.

"They were 1-1 in head to head," added Mike. "The difference in points in those two games combined was three points. So these are two heavyweights standing toe-to-toe, regardless of what the perception may be. And if Dallas can draw first blood, so to speak, and win on their opponents turf, they could win the NFC East this year."

Of course, the Cowboys don't only play against the Eagles in the division. With three of the four teams coming off a playoff appearance, every divisional game could prove pivotal in some way.

Dak Prescott's divisional game schedule

Dak Prescott at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Overall, the Cowboys have their divisional games spread out but also clumped together. Their first divisional game comes on Week 1 against the potentially Saquon Barkley-less New York Giants. But after that, they have to wait until Week 9 when they face the Eagles for the first time. Once Week 9 hits, Prescott will be hit often with a slew of division games.

Following the Eagles, the Cowboys face the Giants again in Week 10. Then, in Week 12, they face the Washington Commanders for the first time. Two weeks later, the quarterback faces the Eagles for the second time.

Thereafter, the quarterback gets a breather from the divisional head-to-head battles for the next month. The next and final regular season matchup against a divisional opponent comes in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders to wrap the year.

