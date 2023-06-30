Create

Former Jets player backs Dak Prescott over Aaron Rodgers to reach the Super Bowl

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 30, 2023 17:39 GMT
Aaron Rodgers gets brushed aside for Dak Prescott by former Jets player

Both Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott have a task as hard as any in the NFL. It has been decades since either's team reached a Super Bowl, but it is up to their quarterbacks to bring the teams to accomplish just that.

Speaking on First Take, NFL analyst and former Jet Damien Woody revealed who he believed had the best chance to get to the biggest stage in sports between the two:

"I'm going to go with the Cowboys. My main reason is the path of least resistance. When you look at the NFC as a conference, it is inferior to what we have in the AFC. And particularly you look at the quarterbacks in that conference outside of Jalen Hurts, there's a lot of unknown as far as the different quarterbacks that are represented in the NFC."

He continued, giving the Cowboys quarterback a pass on the interceptions:

"Dak Prescott, everyone talks about the interceptions. I get it. If you look at how how that all went down, a lot of it was because of the lack of weapons on the outside being able to separate for Dak Prescott... I look at a team that is quite honestly not that far from the Philadelphia Eagles."
Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott aim to bounce back from down years

Aaron Rodgers at Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game 2

The Cowboys quarterback has been locked in place for quite a while and Aaron Rodgers is the new kid in town. Despite the difference in circumstances, both are aiming to erase their slumping statistics from a season ago. Last year, the Cowboys quarterback threw the most interceptions of his career in a year.

Meanwhile, No. 8 is also coming off a disappointing year. He went 8-9 and threw for the fewest touchdowns he'd thrown since 2019. It was also the third most-interceptions he had thrown in his entire career, falling just one short of what he did in his first starting season.

Now, after slipping down a gear last season, it will be up to Rodgers to infect the Jets with a winning culture in addition to proping up his own numbers. He'll just have to hope that he sees the same boost in production that Tom Brady saw after leaving the Patriots, when his touchdown total rose from 24 to 40 and his interceptions stayed around 10.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
