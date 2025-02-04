Former Lions QB highlights Eagles GM Howie Roseman’s genius $21,800,000 Jalen Hurts trick

A savvy business decision by the Philadelphia Eagles general manager could pay off handsomely next season and in the years to come, according to former Lions quarterback and Dan Orlovsky. The ESPN insider praised Howie Roseman for his handling of Jalen Hurts' contract.

Hurts will enter the third year of his five-year, $255 million contract ($180 million guaranteed) in 2025. His cap number is $21.8 million next season, which may be the highest cap hit on the Eagles, but it’s peanuts compared to other NFL QB salaries.

"The genius of Howie. Jalen Hurts has the highest cap hit on the Eagles next season ($21.8M). That is the 2nd-lowest figure of any team’s 2025 cap leader (Patriots’ Michael Onwenu ($21.0M)," Orlovsky wrote on X.

Per Over the Cap, Hurts will make $42 million in guaranteed money next season with a base salary of just over $1 million. In 2024, Hurts had just over $1 million in guaranteed money, with a cap of over $13.5 million.

Seeing as the Eagles are back in the Super Bowl and Hurts had the best completion percentage (68.7) and passer rating (103.7) of his NFL career this season, it’s safe to say that the organization has gotten quite the benefit.

Jalen Hurts' contract: A sound investment for the Eagles

When Hurts received his massive contract in April 2022, he had a lot to live up to.

The way the Eagles stumbled down the stretch of 2023 didn’t help his case or give Howie Roseman a reputation for doing good business. On the bright side, Hurts has never missed the playoffs in three seasons and has stepped up in the biggest games.

In the long term, though, the Hurts signing also looks good for the Eagles financially.

Hurts’ base salary in 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 are all below $1.5 million, while the Houston-born quarterback won’t have any guaranteed money in those last two years.

His guaranteed money for 2026 will be reduced by over 50% from what he’ll receive next season, ($42 million to over $20 million).

Should Hurts’ play dip a little, the club would benefit significantly from cutting him if they feel he won’t help them.

Cutting the Eagles star QB in 2025 would provide a cap savings of more than $85 million, though that’s unlikely to materialize.

Should they choose to release him in 2028, they’d save over $39 million, and if Hurts makes it to 2029 with Philly, they could let him go and earn a remarkable savings of over $97 million.

No matter how you slice it, the Hurts deal was some smart business by Roseman in the short and long term.

