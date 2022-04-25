WATCH: Former MLS player turned USFL placekicker tackles kick returner with brutal takedown

Former MLS defender turned USFL placekicker Brandon Aubrey has endeared himself to the fans of the Birmingham Stallions. The placekicker, who was a former MLS player with Toronto FC, laid a superb hit during the third quarter of the Stallions' 33-28 victory.

The placekicker was the last player between the returner and a touchdown before Aubrey lowered his shoulder and put the returner down.

Watch below:

In just his second football game, the 27-year-old made a huge impact on the match and his teammates with the brutal hit. Drafted in Round 32 of the 2022 draft, the former Toronto FC defender showed he can hit with the best of them.

Aubrey was asked about the hit on the sidelines. He said:

“I have no idea, just kind of blacked out, lowered my head and went in for it, I don’t know. Yes sir, just going out there and making a play, it was my job.”

Stallions undefeated to start the USFL season

Stallions' players celebrate a touchdown against the Gamblers

The Stallions are off to a hot start in the early stages of the USFL. They are currently the only team to win both their games and lead the South Division.

For the Stallions, despite being 2-0 on the season, many will gravitate to the huge hit Aubrey put on the kick returner from the Gamblers.

The Stallions won their first game of the season, 28-24, against the New Jersey Generals in what was an instant classic. Needing a field goal to tie, the Stallions produced a 10-play drive that ended with a touchdown from J'Mar Smith on the keeper with just 29 seconds left.

The Stallions have started the 2022 USFL season in superb fashion and will be looking to keep their undefeated streak alive when they tackle the New Orleans Breakers in what will be a battle of the unbeatens.

