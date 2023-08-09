Former "Monday Night Football" analyst writes off Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl hopes for next 18 years

Which is more likely, Micah Parsons becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer or winning a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys?

On ESPN's "First Take," former "Monday Night Football" analyst Louis Riddick took on the question, giving the edge to Parsons' HOF chances.

He feels that the Cowboys are about 18 years away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, which would be after Parsons' NFL career ends:

"I think it's more likely that he becomes a first-ballot Hall of Famer before he wins a Super Bowl.

"Look, I was just out at the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the induction ceremonies over the past weekend, ... and listening to these guys talk about the kind of uncommon, extraordinary motivation and drive that these guys have to really take responsibility for their own preparation, their own performance and their own ability to repeat that performance over and over and over again is something that everyone should listen to.

"And I believe that Micah Parsons has that kind of drive. I think he will have that kind of self-discipline, and he has that kind of long-range goal to really immerse himself in the process of trying to be great, not just one or two seasons like he has been already, where he's had 26-and-a-half sacks in his first two seasons.

"Look, I think he has it for the long haul. And as long as he continues to have that, and I don't see any reason why he doesn't, this is a guy who could easily, easily, surpass 120, 130 sacks in his career ... if he's able to play ten, 11, 12, 13 seasons."

Micah Parsons was ranked as the ninth-best player in the NFL Top 100 on Monday night. The issue is that it's easier for one factor to continue on its trajectory in Parsons continuing to blossom than it is for many factors to come together.

"Do you have confidence in everything around Micah Parsons ... to allow Micah Parsons to parlay his greatness into team success?" Riddick asked. "I trust Micah Parsons a hell of a lot more than all the things around him. ... I'm not a Dallas Cowboys hater."

When was the last time the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys have experienced a harsh drought after creating a dynasty in the 1990s. Dallas has a 4-11 playoff record since 1998. That includes the win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card, and the loss in the Divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers last season.

In the 1990s, coach Jimmy Johnson led a team that consisted of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Daryl "Moose" Johnston, Deion Sanders and more.

The Dallas Cowboys won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1993 and 1994 with victories over the Buffalo Bills both times. The team last won the Lombardi Trophy, the franchise's fifth, in Super Bowl XXX against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 27-17 victory in 1995.