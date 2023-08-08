NFL Top 100 list: 10 players who were criminally underrated, ft. Joe Burrow

The NFL Top 100 list is out. The Top 100 list is an annual ranking voted by players ahead of a new NFL season. Every year, there are some snubs, surprises and shocks from the list. The 2023 NFL Top 100 list is no different.

In this article, we highlight a few criminally underrated players now that the list is out. So, without further ado, let's get going:

Criminally underrated players in NFL Top 100 List

Here's our top ten criminally underrated ballers in the 2023 NFL's top 100 list.

#10 Josh Jacobs, Running Back, Las Vegas Raiders

NFL Top 100 Position: Number 12

Josh Jacobs entered the 2022 NFL season with something to prove, as the Las Vegas Raiders had declined his fifth-year rookie option ahead of the season.

Jacobs didn't sit down and lament about the snub but instead went and had the best season of his young career. He earned first-team All-Pro honors at the end of the season and is arguably the best running back in the NFL.

Hence, it's surprising that he didn't at least crack the top 10. Simply put, it's likely down to the constant disrespect for the running back position.

#9 Sauce Gardner, Cornerback, New York Jets

NFL Top 100 Position: Number 23

No player in the NFL had a lower completion rate against a rookie in Sauce Gardner.

The versatile CB came into the NFL and made the league his playground, ensuring that offensive coordinators had headaches game planning against him. He was duly rewarded with Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and a first-team All-Pro nod.

However, his peers think that his performances didn't warrant him at least a top-20 spot. Having Sauce Gardner at 23 is laughable, and we can't say with a straight face that there are 22 players better than him in the NFL now.

#8 Nick Chubb, Running Back, Cleveland Browns

NFL Top 100 Position: Number 29

Despite being a second-team All-Pro selection at his position, Nick Chubb is ranked below three running backs in this year's Top 100 list. We can understand him being racked below Josh Jacobs, but how on earth is he on the list below Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry?

Chubbs was phenomenal in 2022, with the burly back finally used as a feature back instead of in a committee with Kareem Hunt. He became arguably the best runner in the NFL, so being ranked below Ekeler and Henry feels uncharitable.

#7 Mike Evans, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Top 100 Position: Number 53

Mike Evans is easily the most consistent wide receiver of his generation, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout is yet to record below 1,000 yards in his career. He was the number one option on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that paled compared to their 2020 and 2021 iterations, but Evans still put up impressive numbers.

Hence, it's improbable to believe that he's the tenth-best wide receiver in the NFL. To rub salt into his wounds, he's ranked below the Miami Dolphins' second option, Jaylen Waddle. The rankings weren't fair to Evans, and we expect a prove-it season from the perennial Pro Bowler.

#6 Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback, New York Jets

NFL Top 100 Position: Number 51

Did we see this coming? Yes, we did. Does having a four-time league MVP outside the top 50 still make sense? No, it doesn't.

So Aaron Rodgers' peers feel that he's the seventh-best shot caller in the league? Well, that's on them, as they've probably given the New York Jets' new boy the fuel he needs to dominate in 2023.

#5 Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

NFL Top 100 Position: Number 72

Lamar Jackson remains the best dual-threat QB in the NFL and the only active unanimous MVP in league history.

He had an injury-riddled 2022 season, but Jackson should be ranked at least 72 in a player-voted list. Worse still, he's ranked six spots lower than Jared Goff ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

We're huge fans of Goff, and we love what he did with a counted-out Detroit Lions side last season. However, Jackson is no worse player than the former number-one Draft pick.

#4 Jason Kelce, Center, Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Top 100 Position: Number 37

Jason Kelce is a significant part of why the Philadelphia Eagles offense is one of the best in the league.

He's arguably the most excellent center of his generation but couldn't crack the top thirty in the 2023 NFL Top 100 list. No one blocks 300-plus-pound DTs like Jason Kelce, and the fact that he's doing that at 35 is astonishing.

We are comfortable with one Kelce brother's ranking on our list, but Jason's ranking leaves much to be desired.

#3 Nick Bosa, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

NFL Top 100 Position: Number 4

The offense wins games, while the defense wins championships. Hence, it's baffling that reigning defensive player of the year Nick Bosa didn't make at least the top three in this year's Top 100 list.

Bosa was a crucial cog in a stellar San Francisco defense that, paired with their elite offense, nearly took them to the Super Bowl game. For a reason, Bosa is the league's most feared edge rusher, but he's at least one position too low at fourth.

#2 Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

NFL Top 100 Position: Number 9

He's annother edge rusher on our criminally underrated list because, let's face it, these guys don't get the respect they deserve.

Micah Parsons is easily America's team's best player, and he gets better and better over the years. At some point, Parsons was the punter's favorite for DPOY honors, but the injury bug struck him at the worst possible time.

Our prominent bone of contention is that Parsons is ranked just below Josh Allen on the Top 100 list. It could be the QB bias in the NFL, but it doesn't make the decision less puzzling.

#1 Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

NFL Top 100 Position: Number 6

Joe Burrow is why we made this list, and we can't wrap our heads around how he fell out of the top five in this year's list.

The Cincinnati Bengals superstar is arguably the most cerebral passer in the NFL and regularly drags his franchise to improbable wins. We expect his peers to give him more love on a player-voted list.

We all know how Burrow treats perceived disrespect. So you can expect an even better season from the Cincinnati gunslinger.

