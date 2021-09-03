Former New England Patriots WR David Patten dies at 47, NFL world reacts

Former New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten passed away earlier this week at the age of 47. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Patten played in the NFL for 12 years and spent time with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints.

He was most remembered for his time spent in New England, where he played from 2001 to 2005. Patten featured in 54 games and caught 165 balls for 2,513 yards and 16 touchdowns. He helped the Patriots win their first three Super Bowls in the Tom Brady era.

Patten caught the first touchdown pass of Tom Brady's first Super Bowl appearance in the game against the St. Louis Rams. Those who were a part of the NFL back then remember him as a solid receiver who showed up in the biggest games.

RIP to David Patten, who was an immeasurably clutch player for the Patriots that caught the first postseason TD pass of Tom Brady’s career.



On October 21, 2001 he became the first player since 1979 to catch, run and throw for a TD all in the same game.



Gone too soon. https://t.co/rGaQGckZSW — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 3, 2021

David Patten in the 2001 playoffs:



-Eight catches for 107 yards in the Snow Bowl

-Only Patriots offensive TD in the AFCCG

-Only Patriots offensive TD in SB36



RIP to a Patriots legend. https://t.co/IaSk0sC7jX — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 3, 2021

David Patten was so damn clutch for the '01 Patriots. Eight catches for 107 yards in the Snow Bowl. Caught Bledsoe's TD pass in the AFC title game and Brady's in XXXVI. An unheralded part of the foundation the dynasty was built on, and a nice guy too. May he rest in peace. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) September 3, 2021

Rest in Power to my former teammate, one of the best men I’ve ever known….prayers to David Patten’s family 🙏🏿 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/jNcfo3VmUg — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 3, 2021

Patten was an undrafted free agent who landed with the Giants in 1997. That year, he helped the team to the playoffs and put on a show in their playoff run. He caught five balls for 86 yards. He was targeted eight times and caught over half of the targets in his first playoff game.

Three years later, Patten moved on to the Cleveland Browns. In 2001, the New England Patriots brought him on board. Patten failed to have a 1,000-yard season with the team but came close in three years, ending with about 800 yards in each of those seasons.

His best season in the NFL came when he was with the Patriots in 2001. That season, he caught 44 balls for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in all 16 games and started in 11 of them.

After two unmemorable seasons in Washington from 2005-2006, Patten had one last season worth remembering with the Saints. Playing for Drew Brees, Patten had 54 receptions for 792 yards and three touchdowns in 2007 before playing what would be his last down in 2008.

