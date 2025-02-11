Micah Parsons will enter the final year of his rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2025 NFL season. He is expected to seek a new deal that would potentially make him one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the league, but it's unclear if Jerry Jones is willing to make that happen.

This situation has resulted in Parsons being connected to trade rumors that have been swirling. Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy discussed the situation during Tuesday's episode of "The Facility" and urged the Cowboys to allow Parsons to play for a different team.

"Any team would love to have Micah, no question at all," McCoy said. "Let Micah go, because Micah is too good for the Cowboys. Let him go to a better franchise, a winning franchise, because I think it's wild that they quickly pay the quarterback who can't get it done.

"Exactly. Dak over there, that's all. Trade my boy, man. Get him out of there. Let him go to a winning franchise, one that actually values him."

McCoy likely implied that Dallas can't be taken seriously as a contender so he would rather see Parsons go to a better team. He mentioned Dak Prescott and his massive contract extension as one of the main reasons why. Prescott set an NFL record by signing a deal in September worth $60 million in AAV, despite never making an appearance in the conference championship game.

The Cowboys' commitment to Prescott, as well as another massive contract extension for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, potentially puts them in a challenging salary cap situation. With what Parsons is expected to demand on his new deal, it makes sense why he has been rumored to be a trade candidate in the offseason.

Micah Parsons contract expectations amid Cowboys trade rumors

Micah Parsons (image credit: getty)

Micah Parsons is averaging more than 14 sacks per season during his four years with the Dallas Cowboys. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season and has been selected as an All-Pro three times, including twice as a first-teamer.

His impressive career suggests that he is likely to be among the highest-paid edge players in the NFL when he signs his next contract. Nick Bosa is leading the way with $34 million in AAV, but it wouldn't be surprising if Parsons surpasses him.

