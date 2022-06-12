“Really, this is the face of the Browns?” - Former NFL executive slams Cleveland over Deshaun Watson trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from 24 massage therapists that he visited during his time with the Houston Texans. To make matters worse, a New York Times report alleges that the quarterback visited at least 66 massage therapists in a 17-month span between 2019 and 2020, further damning his reputation.

ESPN's business and legal analyst Andrew Brandt appeared on the Pat McAfee podcast and said he was mystified by the Browns' decision to sign the quarterback despite knowing about his legal troubles. Brandt said:

“I've been pretty clear on this. I don't understand what's going on here. We've been dealing with this for 18 months, we're gonna see discipline, as my colleague Albert Breer said the other day, maybe in July, but this one bugs me."

He continued:

"Because I can get signing a guy who's maybe had some character issues or had some bad things going on in his life as a player on your team, just a player. But the Browns made him the face of the franchise."

NOTE: Andrew Brandt appears in the video at the 10:40 mark

Brandt added that he's dumbfounded by the Browns deciding to acquire Watson and giving him the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history:

"The Browns, give him the best contract in the history of football. the Browns gave a most secure contract in football, for a guy facing 22 lawsuits, a pattern where -- let's just put it as nicely as possible -- where he sought massages wanting them to work on his private parts. I mean, this is something like, really, this is the face of the Browns?"

Brandt further explained that MLB's handling of the Trevor Bauer incident and the NFL's strict actions against players in the past has set a precedent for the league to suspend Watson for the entire 2022 season:

"With the Trevor Bauer two-year suspension, with new information dribs and drabs coming out almost every day, I have a hard time seeing them get on the field this year. I do, I just think like, really, the NFL trying to appeal to women."

He concluded by saying:

"The NFL trying to set the precedent of Roethlisberger, precedent of Ezekiel Elliott, precedent of Ray Rice, indefinite suspension after the video. Like they're gonna put him on the field this year, even for a couple of games? I'm having a hard time seeing that right now."

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt To think Browns are looking at reports and thinking "Omg, we gotta get out of this Watson contract!" is comical.

Reports of his behavior are no different than what's been out there for a year.

Knowing this, they gave up 3 firsts and the most player-friendly contract in history. To think Browns are looking at reports and thinking "Omg, we gotta get out of this Watson contract!" is comical. Reports of his behavior are no different than what's been out there for a year. Knowing this, they gave up 3 firsts and the most player-friendly contract in history.

Deshaun Watson's loss could be Jacoby Brissett's gain

Watson could miss the entire 2022 season and with former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield showing no willingness to play for the franchise, Cleveland will likely start the campaign with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett already has the experience of stepping up to become a team's starting quarterback after being signed as a backup. He started 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 after Andrew Luck's shoulder surgery ruled him out for the entire season. He filled in for Luck again in 2019 after the quarterback announced his surprise retirement on the cusp of the new campaign.

MASSILLON DUDE @fentonc13

Because whenever

the shoe drops, it is up to him.

#Browns This is a Jacoby Brissett appreciation post.Because wheneverthe shoe drops, it is up to him. This is a Jacoby Brissett appreciation post. Because whenever the shoe drops, it is up to him.#Browns https://t.co/CJ4rlLw4w0

He also started five games for the Miami Dolphins last season, winning two and losing three. The veteran quarterback won't be fazed by having to carry the Browns' hopes and is the team's best bet to make something of the 2022 season.

It will be interesting to see what happens next as the new season creeps closer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far