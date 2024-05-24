Former NFL GM claims Justin Jefferson's contract extension puts Vikings WR2's future in jeopardy

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. In his four seasons in the league, he has the highest average for receiving yards a game at 98.3. While he will be playing this season on the fifth-year option, a new contract is due soon and the Vikings would like to settle on one before the start of the season.

The wide receiver market was reset once again this off-season when the Detroit Lions signed Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million contract. The market may be reset soon. Receivers like Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb are looking for new contracts.

The Athletic writer Randy Mueller wrote about the dangers that a Jefferson extension could bring to the team being able to retain Jordan Addison. He thinks Jefferson could get paid $35+ million, which could make it tough for the team to sign Addison in the future.

“Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the league, and Minnesota should certainly extend him. But the cost will tighten money to spend elsewhere, like on last year’s first-round pick, 22-year-old, Jordan Addison, when his rookie deal ends.

"Of course, if the Vikings’ assessment of J.J. McCarthy proves accurate, a quality quarterback on a five-year rookie contract might be just what the doctor ordered. If I were running the Vikings, I would pay Jefferson and keep churning WR2 at the end of Addison’s deal.”

In four seasons and 60 total games played, Justin Jefferson has 392 receptions for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Top 5 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL: Is Justin Jefferson up there?

A.J. Brown during Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles

The top five highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL are all paid above $25 million per year.

Cooper Kupp comes in at No. 5, being paid $26.7 million per year. Davante Adams is fourth at $28 million per year.

The top three highest-paid wideouts are all making $30 million per year. Tyreek Hill and St. Brown each make $30 million a year and at $32 million a season, A.J. Brown is the highest-paid receiver.

The next big-name wide receiver to be signed this off-season will likely reset the receiver market, whether it's Lamb, Higgins, Aiyuk, or Jefferson.

How much do you think Justin Jefferson will make per year when he gets extended?

