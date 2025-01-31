Former NFL linebacker delivers bad news for Jerry Jones, Brian Schottenheimer’s Cowboys

Jerry Jones searched for a coach who could break the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl drought. While it may take Brian Schottenheimer some time to build a winning team, some believe the Cowboys are in full rebuild mode.

However, during Friday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Mike Tannenbaum shared that he doesn't think that's the case for Dallas as he believes they have the pieces to win now. Bart Scott did not agree with Tannenbaum's statement and explained how he feels the Cowboys are closer to rebuilding than reloading their roster.

"You need depth, especially in a 17-game season," Scott said. "I think they’re closer to a rebuild than a reload. When you think about the fact that the two teams in the division are better. When we’re sitting here and picking where we think the Cowboys would be next year we would probably say third in the division.”

Scott added that the Dallas Cowboys' competition in the division comes from the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. He said that the Cowboys are third in the division.

Jerry Jones called Brian Schottenheimer hiring a 'risk'

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced and introduced Brian Schottenheimer as their new coach on Tuesday. The former Cowboys offensive coordinator will take over for Mike McCarthy, who mutually parted ways with the team on Jan. 13.

During the introductory press conference, Jerry Jones spoke about the search for a new coach. He said that he took a "risk" when it came to hiring Schottenheimer.

“This is as big a risk you could take," Jones said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "No head coaching experience. But he’s had 25 years of experience.”

Schottenheimer has experience with the Cowboys' offense, working with Dak Prescott and Co. for the last two seasons as the coordinator.

Jones reportedly parted ways with McCarthy after they failed to agree to a new contract. McCarthy was reportedly looking for a five-year deal but Jones wanted to sign him to a three-year deal instead.

