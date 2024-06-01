Former NFL lineman highlights Darren Waller's struggles with "broken marriage" after alleged single on Kelsey Plum

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Former NFL lineman highlights Darren Waller's struggles with "broken marriage" after alleged single on Kelsey Plum

Former NFL lineman highlights Darren Waller's struggles with "broken marriage" after alleged single on Kelsey Plum

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 01, 2024 16:24 GMT
Inaugural IX Awards
Inaugural IX Awards (Image Source: Getty)

One month after a controversial divorce with ex-wife Kelsey Plum, Giants Darren Waller released a new single. The song is allegedly about his breakup with the WNBA star and is going viral among fans. Fans aren't impressed with the song, especially Chief Chris Jones, who called it "sh*t terrible."

Adding to Darren Waller's and Kelsey Plum's divorce controversy, former NFL lineman Brian Baldinger made some interesting reveals on "The Post." Baldinger highlighted how Darren Waller has been fighting a "broken marriage" since last year.

"Whatever personal demons, broken marriage, all the stuff that’s going on, as a teammate you can’t really ever check out on a player," Baldinger said while talking about Darren Waller's retirement plans from the Giants.
also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover

After starting their romance in 2022, Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller tied the knot in March 2023. It's the same time when the New York Giants acquired Waller and sent its third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders. Waller finished last season with 52 catches for 552 yards.

Waller hinted at retiring from the Giants after the 2023 season, according to The Post.

Darren Waller highlights struggles with intimacy that led him create his new single

Darren Waller has been the talk of the town, thanks to his recent single "Who Knew (Her Perspective)," alleged to be inspired by his ex-wife Kelsey Plum.

In a conversation with TMZ, Darren Waller highlighted past experiences with his lovers and how he has struggled with intimacy.

"I’ve struggled with intimacy in romantic relationships my whole life, and I recognize the toll it has taken on the lovers I’ve been close to. Essentially, I’m telling myself, from the damage I’ve done, that it’s imperative for me to heal the wounds in my life I’ve been avoiding by seeking relationships," Waller said.

Considering that his focus has been on romance from his angle, Waller decided it was time to show the perspective of his lover. And that's how the song came into existence. Talking about the same, the Giants tight end said:

"As the song is an attempt to see things from the woman’s perspective, the video is an extension of that, ending with me being alone and wondering why they wounded me and left me there."

Earlier, Kelsey Plum made a bold statement targeting Darren Waller when announcing her divorce from the Giants tight end. However, Waller didn't make any direct comments on his divorce but released a music video.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी