Former NFL lineman highlights Darren Waller's struggles with "broken marriage" after alleged single on Kelsey Plum

One month after a controversial divorce with ex-wife Kelsey Plum, Giants Darren Waller released a new single. The song is allegedly about his breakup with the WNBA star and is going viral among fans. Fans aren't impressed with the song, especially Chief Chris Jones, who called it "sh*t terrible."

Adding to Darren Waller's and Kelsey Plum's divorce controversy, former NFL lineman Brian Baldinger made some interesting reveals on "The Post." Baldinger highlighted how Darren Waller has been fighting a "broken marriage" since last year.

"Whatever personal demons, broken marriage, all the stuff that’s going on, as a teammate you can’t really ever check out on a player," Baldinger said while talking about Darren Waller's retirement plans from the Giants.

After starting their romance in 2022, Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller tied the knot in March 2023. It's the same time when the New York Giants acquired Waller and sent its third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders. Waller finished last season with 52 catches for 552 yards.

Waller hinted at retiring from the Giants after the 2023 season, according to The Post.

Darren Waller highlights struggles with intimacy that led him create his new single

Darren Waller has been the talk of the town, thanks to his recent single "Who Knew (Her Perspective)," alleged to be inspired by his ex-wife Kelsey Plum.

In a conversation with TMZ, Darren Waller highlighted past experiences with his lovers and how he has struggled with intimacy.

"I’ve struggled with intimacy in romantic relationships my whole life, and I recognize the toll it has taken on the lovers I’ve been close to. Essentially, I’m telling myself, from the damage I’ve done, that it’s imperative for me to heal the wounds in my life I’ve been avoiding by seeking relationships," Waller said.

Considering that his focus has been on romance from his angle, Waller decided it was time to show the perspective of his lover. And that's how the song came into existence. Talking about the same, the Giants tight end said:

"As the song is an attempt to see things from the woman’s perspective, the video is an extension of that, ending with me being alone and wondering why they wounded me and left me there."

Earlier, Kelsey Plum made a bold statement targeting Darren Waller when announcing her divorce from the Giants tight end. However, Waller didn't make any direct comments on his divorce but released a music video.