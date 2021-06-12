Former NFL player Kevin Ware arrested, girlfriend still missing

The disappearance of former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr’s girlfriend Taylor Pomaski took another turn today with news that Ware had been arrested in Houston.

According to ABC13, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said that Ware failed to show up for his bond supervision hearings in April and May. They also revealed that the former San Francisco 49ers tight end was known to be in possession of a controlled substance in May, and was caught in possession of a firearm in both April and May.

ARRESTED: Kevin Ware Jr., the ex-NFL player whose girlfriend is missing, was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Montgomery Co. for bond violation there.

Harris Co. investigators say they have been trying to speak with him for weeks about the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski. pic.twitter.com/QfbGXzBIZO — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) June 11, 2021

Ex-NFL player's girlfriend remains missing

Ware’s girlfriend, 29-year-old Taylor Pomanski, has been missing since the end of April.

On April 25, 2021, Taylor Pomaski and Kevin Ware threw a house party in northwest Harris County. Pomaski has not been seen since leaving the party. The former NFL player's girlfriend has been missing for over six weeks now, and investigators believe foul play was involved.

A long-time friend of Pomanski's, Eric Zuleger, told local media:

"She's a beautiful, beautiful person inside and out and we're really worried about her."

In an earlier interview, Zuleger told ABC13 before her disappearance that Pomaski had made a cry for help, saying:

"She was in danger, and she was in trouble. There was violence, she referenced a gun being pulled on her. She was very scared, very nervous."

Where is Taylor Pomaski?



Friends say girlfriend of ex-NFL player Kevin Ware, Jr. is missing. @HCSOTexas says she disappeared under suspicious circumstances.



Tonight @TexasEquuSearch fears the worst, telling me they are now looking for her remains.

Call @CrimeStopHOU w/ tips! pic.twitter.com/B48pghj68x — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) June 3, 2021

Deputy Thomas Gilliland, public information officer for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, told the media that they are still investigating all leads.

"Everyone in the house on that night is a person of interest,” Gilliland said.

The Sheriff's department has moved the investigation from a missing person to a homicide case.

“She left under suspicious circumstances, foul play is involved, that is why it went from missing persons to homicide. The main thing is trying to get people to cooperate and talk. There are still people who haven’t given their statements yet,” he said.

While Kevin Ware Jr. has not been named as a suspect in Pomaski's disappearance, Harris County investigators said the ex-NFL player is a person of interest, along with several other witnesses who have also not come forward.

