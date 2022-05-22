"Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter are getting a national platform" - Former NFL player believes Jackson State duo are benefitting from Nick Saban outburst

Nick Saban's comments about NIL rules continue to gain attention from the media, coaches and players alike. Saban accused Texas A&M and Jackson State of paying recruits out of high school last season, luring them away from larger, more successful programs like Alabama. He, also, implied cornerback Travis Hunter was paid a million dollars to commit to Jackson State.

Hunter took to Twitter to poke fun at Saban with a statement that proved the Alabama head coach wrong. The young cornerback, no doubt, saw an opportunity to be coached by an NFL legend at the same position in Deion Sanders.

Travis Hunter @TravisHunterJr But my mom still stay in a 3 bed room house with five kids 🤣 I got A mil?But my mom still stay in a 3 bed room house with five kids 🤣 I got A mil?😂But my mom still stay in a 3 bed room house with five kids 🤣

Former NFL linebacker and analyst Sam Acho appeared on ESPN’s First Take and offered his views on Hunter’s tweet and Saban’s accusations.

"I don't think he's necessarily out of line and the reason why is that this is what Travis Hunter expects, right? He expects this. This is what Deion Sanders expects. They don't expect to be respected when you go to an HBCU, but that's the whole point of it.

"You're on this platform now. You're gonna get eggs thrown at you, stones thrown at you. You're gonna get laughed at. You're gonna get made fun of, but you're ultimately going to come out on top, and so that's why I'm glad that Jackson State, Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter are getting this national attention, national platform because they should expect it."

Sabin's comments have brought angered responses from other coaches and football analysts

Saban’s statements are nothing more than speculation. There is no proof to back up his claims, and the Alabama head coach has been under fire. Many have said Saban was petty and upset because he didn’t get his way, while others have accused him of being a narcissist.

Though Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has fired back, defending his players and school against the wild accusations, Jackson State head coach and former NFL cornerback Deion Sanders has yet to comment.

Saban seems to have offended a lot of people with his unfounded claims. And, as Acho said, it comes down to Saban being unable to comprehend why a recruit would choose another school over his, especially one he views as inferior. What this will mean for Saban in the weeks to come is hard to say, but hopefully, he has a good PR team.

