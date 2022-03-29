"You're gonna have to fire me" - Former NFL player calls out Joe Biden for being scared of him

President Joe Biden made headlines last week after firing former Georgia running back and NFL star, Herschel Walker from his White House Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Walker was put on the committee by former President Donald Trump, who he has supported in the past, not Joe Biden.

Walker tried to come out against Joe Biden ahead of his firing, saying the president would have to fire him first, which he did later.

"President Biden is so scared about us beating Raphael Warnock that he has asked me to resign from my unpaid position on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition,” Walker wrote. “I’m not a quitter, so you are going to have to fire me.”

Like most former presidents, Joe Biden is allowed to put his own people on these types of committees, so it's not unusual to see a president do this. Walker's son, Christian, seems to have taken offense to these actions, with him saying:

“Who is Biden going to replace my dad [Herschel Walker], a Heisman trophy winner, Olympian, NFL and MMA star, with on the Presidential council of fitness and sports? Lia Thomas?”

Christian Walker @ChristianWalk1r Who is Biden going to replace my dad @HerschelWalker , a Heisman trophy winner, Olympian, NFL and MMA star, with on the Presidential council of fitness and sports? Lia Thomas? Who is Biden going to replace my dad @HerschelWalker, a Heisman trophy winner, Olympian, NFL and MMA star, with on the Presidential council of fitness and sports? Lia Thomas?

Christian Walker has not only been an outspoken advocate for only for his father but for conservatives as well, making many controversial statements in the past.

Marketwatch said this about Biden's decision to fire Walker:

A White House official told MarketWatch that it’s against President Biden’s policy for candidates vying for federal office to serve on such boards. So Biden asked Walker and [Dr. Mehmet] Oz to resign or face termination on Wednesday.

JudasTrump45 @JudasTrump45



“A White House official told MarketWatch that since Walker and Oz didn’t tender their requested resignations by the Wednesday deadline, they were indeed terminated from their advisory positions.”



marketwatch.com/story/why-pres… @DrOz Gone is gone no matter what you call it.“A White House official told MarketWatch that since Walker and Oz didn’t tender their requested resignations by the Wednesday deadline, they were indeed terminated from their advisory positions.” @DrOz Gone is gone no matter what you call it.“A White House official told MarketWatch that since Walker and Oz didn’t tender their requested resignations by the Wednesday deadline, they were indeed terminated from their advisory positions.”marketwatch.com/story/why-pres…

Was Joe Biden wrong to fire Herschel Walker?

Former UGA running back Herschel Walker at UAB v Georgia

Joe Biden had the right to fire Herschel Walker. Walker and his son spend most of their time on social media and other forms of media dragging and questioning the Biden administration.

Herschel Walker @HerschelWalker I’m always going to fight for GEORGIA and fight for America. Let’s unite and fight together...BOOM! I’m always going to fight for GEORGIA and fight for America. Let’s unite and fight together...BOOM! https://t.co/pmPRH3FKeY

Why would Biden keep an enemy in his camp? Proof is when Walker was on conservative Laura Ingham's Fox News Show to discuss his firing.

“They’re going back and blaming everyone else, instead of blaming themselves,” he said. “Right now, we can be energy independent. They don’t even wanna do that. They continue to hurt Georgia. They continue to hurt the American people.”

Walker continued his rant against the Biden administration.

"Biden is trying to put America 'second,' Walker argued. “Well, America is not second, and I’m not gonna settle for second,” he told Ingraham. “I’m not gonna settle for second place. This is the greatest country in the world.”

Now maybe people understand why Joe Biden fired Herschel Walker from his council as he continues to come out against him.

Edited by Windy Goodloe