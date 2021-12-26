"We’re going to lose the freedom" - Former NFL star Herschel Walker takes on US President Joe Biden

Herschel Walker took aim at President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in a recent interview on Fox News, where he laid into the mismanagement that he sees afflicting the current government in Washington DC. Walker took on policies that, in his opinion, are harmful to the country and vowed to restore balance were he to be elected. He claimed that under Biden:

“We’re going to lose the freedom that we have fought and died for, so many people have fought and died for those freedoms we have.”

Walker is currently contesting the GOP primary for the Georgia Senate seat, going into election in 2022 where incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is up for re-election. He has been endorsed in the primary by both former President Donald Trump and current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Who is Herschel Walker and what did he say to Joe Biden?

Walker is a football superstar who is widely recognized as the greatest college football player of all time. One of Georgia's most famous faces, Walker was born in the state and then went on to play running back for the University of Georgia. Notably, he won the Heisman Trophy in 1982.

Walker turned pro in the United States Football League (USFL) with the New Jersey Generals in 1983 and then reportedly met Donald Trump a year later, when the future president purchased the team. In 1986, he joined the Dallas Cowboys and played his remaining career in the NFL. Apart from the Cowboys, he also played for the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He was the 1985 USFL MVP and was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl twice.

80s Football Cards @80sFootballCard #Cowboys 🎂Happy Birthday🎂1985 USFL MVP & 2x Pro Bowler Herschel Walker! The USFLs all-time leading rusher with 5,562 yds would gain an additional 8,225 yds in the NFL totaling 13,787 yds over 16 yrs! He would also finish with 115 career rushing TDs in both leagues. #USFL 🎂Happy Birthday🎂1985 USFL MVP & 2x Pro Bowler Herschel Walker! The USFLs all-time leading rusher with 5,562 yds would gain an additional 8,225 yds in the NFL totaling 13,787 yds over 16 yrs! He would also finish with 115 career rushing TDs in both leagues. #USFL #Cowboys https://t.co/ZWj5EDOUaR

He has now entered politics with the encouragement of Donald Trump, whom he has known for nearly four decades now. As part of his political outreach, he did this interview where he spoke freely about the damage he feels Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are visiting the country.

He took up the recent election in Virginia and questioned whether or not parents should have the freedom to raise their children as they want. He further laid into Joe Biden, saying the wrong people are in charge of the country.

“And right now, we’re going to lose it if we don’t put the right people in office. Right now, we can’t have government control, government mandate, government this, government that — we can’t have that. This is not the country that our people died for.”

Sarah Reese Jones @PoliticusSarah Herschel Walker's entire Senate campaign message. We currently have "the wrong people in office," and we need to put "the right people in office." It is hard to believe that the GOP is trying to flip a Senate seat with this guy. Herschel Walker's entire Senate campaign message. We currently have "the wrong people in office," and we need to put "the right people in office." It is hard to believe that the GOP is trying to flip a Senate seat with this guy. https://t.co/DrVW2dngKd

The strong words are an indication that Walker does not feel the country is progressing in the right direction under Biden's leadership. He also raised the question of inflation and national security, for which he held the current US President responsible. He is presently hoping that his posture will help him win the Georgia GOP primary and eventually the Senate seat so that he can be a check and balance on what he considers excesses of Biden.

