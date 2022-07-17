"I never felt like my parents wanted me" - Ex-NFL player diagnosed with autism reveals traumatic childhood

Former NFL offensive tackle Joe Barksdale played in the NFL from 2011-2018. The former third-round pick by the Oakland Raiders recently opened up about having autism.

Barksdale spoke about the struggle he had with autism in an interview with USA Today. He said:

“You’re pretty much growing up in a house where people don’t speak the same language and they don’t think the same as you do. You feel like you’re from a different planet."

Barksdale added that he felt unwanted by his parents.

“I am very open. I never felt like my parents wanted me and I always felt like if I could become a good football player or good enough at whatever I do, I could prove that I deserve to be on the planet.”

Barksdale was drafted in the third-round of the 2011 NFL draft and played with the Raiders, Rams, Chargers, and Cardinals before retiring after the 2018 sesason.

Joe Barksdale was diagnosed with Autism after his NFL career was over

In 2018, Joe opened up regarding his struggles with depression. He sought help and saw a therapist who was the one who pointed out that Barksdale may have autism.

"I didn’t seek out the diagnosis. My therapist had been observing me for years and I guess she had found the right time in one of our sessions to bring up the possibility of me being autistic.

"She wasn’t the first person to bring it up, though, so I was open to being evaluated and tested. I was looking for things that explain why I had so many difficulties interacting with people."

Barksdale added that he hates talking to people because of how difficult communicating is and said he prefers to be alone.

"I hate talking to people because it seems they always misinterpret anything I’m trying to say, especially when I’m talking about trying to convey emotions. It’s difficult for me to understand people, understand their emotions, and understand myself and my emotions. Most times, it’s easier for me to just be alone."

He said life has been easier knowing he was diagnosed with the condition because he understands things better. He is married to Brionna Barksdale, who he's known since middle school and who has supported him through it all.

