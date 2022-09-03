Former NFL Player resorts to stealing, arrested after allegedly breaking in

Former NFL cornerback Stanley Wilson, Jr. was arrested yesterday. The player who played a few seasons with the Detroit Lions was arrested for breaking into a home that he has reportedly broken into before.

He is reportedly being charged with breaking and entering. He allegedly took a bath in the outdoor fountain of the Hollywood Hills home he broke into. This occurred after he ransacked the inside of the house.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports Ex-NFLer Stanley Wilson Jr. has been arrested again ... this time, for allegedly breaking into a Hollywood Hills home twice and taking a bath in the fountain outside. tmz.me/h8nuSUN Ex-NFLer Stanley Wilson Jr. has been arrested again ... this time, for allegedly breaking into a Hollywood Hills home twice and taking a bath in the fountain outside. tmz.me/h8nuSUN

Wilson, Jr. has broken into the same home on two other occasions. Despite that, there appears to be no connection between the former NFL player and the owners of the home or the home itself.

The former cornerback was a third round pick with the Lions in 2005 and played all his games with them. He started nine times over the course of his career. In 2008, Wilson, Jr. suffered what would be a career-ending Achilles injury.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez Ex-NFL player Stanley Wilson Jr. arrested for breaking into a $30M home and taking a shower in the fountain. Ex-NFL player Stanley Wilson Jr. arrested for breaking into a $30M home and taking a shower in the fountain. https://t.co/ricUYVyIbq

This is not the first time the former Lion has had legal troubles. In 2016, he was shot by an older man after Wilson, Jr. reportedly attempted to break into his home while naked.

Later that year, the former NFL player tested positive for methamphetamines. He was arrested in 2017 while under the influence and naked once again.

He tried to break into a house while naked for a third time again in 2017.

Will the Detroit Lions compete in the NFL playoffs any time soon?

Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts

The Lions were one of the league's punching bags last season, losing 10 straight games before winning. They finished 3-13-1 and owned the second overall pick, which they used on Aidan Hutchinson.

It's hard to imagine these Lions taking the leap into contention based off the additions of Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, Josh Paschal and others.

They were one of the league's worst teams for a reason, and that doesn't just go away in one offseason. However, it does seem like head coach Dan Campbell is building something in Detroit.

Jared Goff formerly went to a Super Bowl, so with the right pieces, he can be a solid starting quarterback again. D'Andre Swift had a breakout year last season, as did Amon-Ra St. Brown and TJ Hockenson.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

Those core offensive weapons, with the addition of Williams, should improve the offense. However, they still play in a moderately challenging division in which they may very well be the worst team again.

With more offseasons like this past one, though, the NFL could need to be on the lookout for the Lions pretty soon.

Edited by Windy Goodloe