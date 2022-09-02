"I don’t want to get a report that you was in some bull-junk in our apparel, representing us" - Ex-NFL star Deion Sanders demands college football players act like student-athletes

To many, Deion Sanders is the embodiment of excellence. As such, the star cornerback demands as much from his athletes. According to The Blaze, Sanders, who is the head coach for the Jackson State University Tigers football team, holds his players to high standards.

His demand for excellence doesn't end when his players walk off the gridiron. He requires his students to be attentive, sit at the front of the class, and be respectful to their professors, noting they might need their help at some point down the line. Here's how he put it:

"Now, make sure you shower before you go to class. I don’t want to get a report that you was in some bull-junk in our apparel, representing us. 'Kids in the back of class making noise, he’s free-styling to the whole class while I was trying to teach it' with a Jackson State football shirt on."

He continued, doubling down on the demand:

"Not going to happen... If you need help from that professor, they gonna recall your character."

Deion Sanders through the years

The cornerback entered the league in 1989 when he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons at fifth overall. He played for the team until 1993. During that time, he recorded, at least, three interceptions with the team. His most productive year with the team came in his final year in Atlanta when he caught seven interceptions.

After his time in Atlanta, he moved to the other side of the country to join the San Francisco 49ers. However, his time with the team would only last one season. In 1995, he joined the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent the next half-decade. During that time, he earned, at least, two interceptions per season and had five in his best year.

In 2000, the cornerback joined the Washington Redskins. He retired at the end of the year. In a rare feat, the cornerback returned to the league after three years of retirement. In 2004, he joined the Baltimore Ravens. He played for the team for two seasons before finally fully retiring at the end of the 2005 season.

Sanders was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011. He parlayed that NFL career into a media career that was put on pause in 2020. After his time on television, he joined Jackson State as the head football coach that same year.

