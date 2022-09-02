Is Tom Brady getting a divorce? Bombshell report sparks separation rumors amid Buccaneers training camp absence

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly going through a rough patch in their marriage. The former Victoria's Secret model left their family home in Tampa, Florida, following a massive squabble with her better half.

As per reports, Gisele flew out to Costa Rica following a series of bitter arguments with the seven-time Super Bowl winner. It was only a few days after Brady addressed that he needed an 11-day break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

As things stand, Brady's personal life doesn't seem like the fairytale story we've come to believe it is. And fans are now curious to know if Brady may get divorced after 13 years of marriage to Gisele.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Tom Brady addressing his 11-day break from the team in training camp. “I’m 45 years old. There’s a lot of shit going on.” Tom Brady addressing his 11-day break from the team in training camp. “I’m 45 years old. There’s a lot of shit going on.” https://t.co/yr70fVfotN

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly fighting over un-retirement

Is Tom Brady's career affecting his marriage?

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year on February 1. However, he remained retired for no more than 40 days and decided to return to the league with the Bucs.

The decision seemed to grab headlines for all the right reasons. So far, that is. Reports claim Gisele "went berserk" when she learned her husband was returning to his life in football.

It's understood that Gisele was keen on spending time with Brady and her kids together after the NFL legend announced his retirement. But those plans quickly disappeared when Brady re-signed with the Bucs in March.

In May, Gisele also touched upon how she felt about being married to Brady.

"I don't think relationships just happen; it's never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids. His focus is on his career; mine is mostly on the kids. And I'm very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions."

The star quarterback is now preparing for his 23rd season in the NFL in a bid to earn a record-extending eighth Super Bowl ring. However, his personal life has claimed most of the spotlight.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen tied the knot on February 26, 2009. They have two children together. Brady also has a son named Jack with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

