"We're not going to bend over backwards" - Former NFL player sees a double standard with Aaron Rodgers and Packers

As the Aaron Rodgers situation continues to drag on, it seems that one of his former teammates isn't taking his side on the matter. Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings was on Fox Sports' First Things First on Thursday morning and expressed his opinion on the situation.

Jennings believes that Green Bay Packers' general manager Brian Gutekunst is doing his job by doing what is best for the organization. Jennings went on to say that there shouldn't be special treatment for Rodgers alone. Jennings is one of the first former teammates of the quarterback to take the other side.

"Why is it that it's okay for Aaron Rodgers to come up and say what transpired within the conversation of being promised what was promised, what was not promised?" Jennings questioned. "But then the moment Gutekunst comes back and says, 'Well, that really wasn't promised.' No one ever said anything when Aaron Rodgers spoke up about what was said, behind closed doors, but now all of a sudden, again, I understand you have to tread lightly, but it's like we're not just gonna completely bend over backwards."

Jennings continued with his thoughts about his former teammate and that he shouldn't be given special treatment. He added that the Green Bay Packers organization wants to do what's best to win, but also to ensure that the diehard Packers fanbase is satisfied with the moves that they make.

"Like you have to be willing to compromise a little bit too in this relationship, and this dialogue," Jennings said. "So for me, that's where I believe that you're getting a little bit of that. We're going to push back a little bit. If you're the Packers and you're the organization because they're going to I truly believe... but I want what I want to alert you on is their their playing the game of not only trying to win, but making sure their fan base understand we're doing everything we can to hold on to this important piece."

Jennings also said that the Packers need to make a decision of their own and that once they do so, they need to be sure that it is the right decision for the organization moving forward.

"And if this piece is to be removed, it is not because of what we did not do," Jennings said. "And that's the role that I think... that the Packers are taking in this time around with Aaron Rodgers."

Was Aaron Rodgers' verbal agreement enough?

Aaron Rodgers has said that he has a verbal agreement with the Green Bay Packers that will allow him to get a trade if he desires. But Gutekunst has said that he doesn't have such an agreement with the quarterback.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Aaron Rodgers is not a free agent. The only 2 options he has under his total control is come back or retire. I don't know if he gets to pick his destination in a trade. I don't think the Packers are 100% going to let him pick his spot." — @getnickwright "Aaron Rodgers is not a free agent. The only 2 options he has under his total control is come back or retire. I don't know if he gets to pick his destination in a trade. I don't think the Packers are 100% going to let him pick his spot." — @getnickwright https://t.co/6BnJFghmcJ

Greg Jennings mentioned this notion while on First Things First this morning and stated that the Green Bay Packers aren't obligated to give Aaron Rodgers anything if there isn't a legally binding written agreement.

With Gutekunst's comments on Wednesday, it leads many to wonder if the general manager is willing to go back on the verbal agreement and do what he believes is best for the Packers, which is to keep their quarterback.

