"He's not as popular as he thinks he is" - Former NFL player takes cheapshot at Drew Brees

Within the last week, news surfaced that former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is hinting at a possible return to the NFL.

Brees retired following the 2020-2021 season following a postseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former quarterback landed a job with NBC Sports as a studio analyst for Football Night in America and as a game analyst for Notre Dame football, upon retiring in 2021.

After a year at NBC, there were rumors that circled around that he was let go.

Former NFL players LaVar Arrington, Brady Quinn, and Jonas Knox recently discussed Brees on FOX Sports radio and the recent news about what his next move might be.

Quinn said:

“Maybe he’s acting out because that’s what he’s used to feeling. He’s just not as popular as he thinks he is. He’s not as loved as he thinks he is, and he acts out when it doesn’t go the way he would like for it to go. He’s reaching out and he’s crying out for attention.”

Knox then responded by saying:

“Drew Brees’ handling of all this is so weird. He can’t accept the fact that, maybe, he’s not the best at something anymore, and he’s just really struggling with that. The whole acting out and the Twitter passive-aggressiveness is just weird for a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

If Brees wants to have a big NFL broadcasting career, this is probably going to be his best -- maybe last -- chance to do it. Fox will not break the bank for him, but the opportunity will be there.



POD: CLIP: If Drew Brees wants to call NFL games, he should go to Fox Sports as its No. 2 game analyst.POD: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… CLIP: If Drew Brees wants to call NFL games, he should go to Fox Sports as its No. 2 game analyst.POD: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… https://t.co/Ho08Zxi3bK NEWS: Drew Brees is a possibility for Fox Sports at the No. 2 spot.If Brees wants to have a big NFL broadcasting career, this is probably going to be his best -- maybe last -- chance to do it. Fox will not break the bank for him, but the opportunity will be there. twitter.com/AndrewMarchand… NEWS: Drew Brees is a possibility for Fox Sports at the No. 2 spot.If Brees wants to have a big NFL broadcasting career, this is probably going to be his best -- maybe last -- chance to do it. Fox will not break the bank for him, but the opportunity will be there. twitter.com/AndrewMarchand…

Drew Brees' tweet last week shows he's undecided about his future

NFC Championship - Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints

Last week, Drew Brees Tweeted regarding news that he was let go of NBC Sports by responding that he doesn't know what he's going to do this season.

Here's what he Tweeted:

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know."

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I'm currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I'll let you know."

Time will tell but there is a possibility that he will suit up in the fall back in a Saints uniform.

During the off-season, the Saints re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston inked a new 2-year deal worth up to $28 million. Before tearing his ACL last season, the Saints were 5-2 under him. With the additions of Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, and with Michael Thomas returning, the Saints could be a playoff team and team to look out for in 2022.

