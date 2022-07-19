"Isn’t he like in relationships with multiple actresses?" - Former NFL player takes a dig at Aaron Rodgers while discussing about his post-career plans

Aaron Rodgers has been lauded and slammed by NFL pundits on various topics over the last decade. One NFL analyst has made comments about the quarterback that could arguably be added to either pile.

Speaking on First Take, NFL analyst Dominique Foxworth stated that the quarterback is currently juggling relationships with multiple actresses.

The shot came during the analyst's proclamation that the quarterback will have no trouble staying in the spotlight after he wraps up his NFL career. Here's how he put it:

“If Aaron Rodgers decides to move to LA and commit himself to something in entertainment, I imagine he could get opportunities at it. I don’t think finding the spotlight is going to be hard for him to find."

He continued, saying the quarterback has already entered a place where the media will always keep an eye on him:

"The only thing that Aaron Rodgers is gonna lose when he stops playing football is the ability to play football. If he wants attention, he can still do that by saying ridiculous things that’ll make us pay attention to him."

Next came a hint that Foxworth believed the quarterback could get into acting if he wished:

"Isn’t he like in relationships with multiple actresses? Like he knows people in LA. If he wants to do something else, he can.”

According to US Magazine, two of Rodgers' last three girlfriends have been actresses. Shailene Woodley was an actress on Days of Our Lives, while Olivia Munn has appeared in various movies. The quarterback's relationship with Munn ended in 2017, while his relationship with Woodley ended in February.

Currently, Rodgers is rumored to be dating artist and podcast host Blu of Earth. The pair were first linked in June. Rodgers recently showed off his new tattoo, which many believe looks similar one of his rumored girlfriend's tattoos.

Aaron Rodgers' 2020s

Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

While Tom Brady's post-Patriots career has been full of twists and turns in the 2020s, the Packers quarterback's future has also been unclear at points around the same time. Since Jordan Love was drafted in 2020, Rodgers' future with the team has been at risk. In 2020, the rookie quarterback quietly sat behind No. 12 as he went 13-3.

During the season, the quarterback threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 70.7% of his throws, according to Pro Football Reference. When the 2020 season ended, Love had worked his way through his redshirt season and was now seemingly on deck to take over.

At the same time, the quarterback had effectively begun a holdout that would run for the entire offseason. During the odd summer, the quarterback mulled over his future and how much he valued his relationship with the organization. Eventually, he returned to the team but didn't promise to stick around long.

He led the team to another 13-3 record but lost in the divisional round of the playoffs. Many braced for another rocky offseason as 2021 drew to a close, but the quarterback soon signed a long-term contract with the team that runs through 2026, per Spotrac. That said, at nearly 40 years old, many question how much longer the quarterback will remain viable for the team.

