Former NFL QB claims Brock Bowers could be the Jason Witten to Dak Prescott

Brock Bowers might be the biggest name in the draft's first round outside of quarterbacks and receivers. The hype surrounding the Georgia Bulldogs tight end is immense, and he's been compared to some of the NFL's most celebrated names.

On "First Take" on Thursday, NFL analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky said that Bowers could help morph the Chicago Bears' new quarterback into a new Dak Prescott. He said that if a team takes Jayden Daniels or Caleb Williams and pairs him with Bowers, it could set itself up to have the same situation that the Dallas Cowboys enjoyed roughly a decade ago.

"If I was Chicago at (pick) nine, I would think long and hard about taking Brock Bowers. ... I think if we look at some of the young quarterbacks that have had to play right away in the NFL and had success, I go back to 2016 and Dak Prescott, obviously, dominant offensive line, but he had Jason Witten," Orloksky said (at the 6:59 mark).

"When you take a really good, young, talented tight end, and you give them to that young quarterback, the different stuff that you can do to gather information and create matchups makes the thinking element of quarterback play easier for that young guy."

Of course, Jason Witten was one of the NFL's best tight ends. By taking Brock Bowers at ninth to pair with expected No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, the Bears would have a good foundation for their offense.

Examining potential Bears 2024 roster with Brock Bowers

The Chicago Bears saw a quality year out of Cole Kmet, who racked up 719 yards last season. If he gets paired with Bowers, who some believe could be a 1,000-yard pass catcher in 2024, the team would have one of the most unconventional toolboxes for an offense in the league.

Of course, his addition would be on top of the arrival of Keenan Allen, who has proven that his 1,000-yard seasons are not a thing of the past.

Between Kmet, Allen, DJ Moore, Bowers and Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels, it would be tough to write off the team's offense in 2024. However, two core names out of that set remain written in pencil.

Will the Chicago Bears wrap the day with a round of applause from Dan Orlovsky?

