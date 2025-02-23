Chase Daniel, a former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst, praised Kyle McCord, a former Syracuse quarterback, by comparing him to Baker Mayfield. On Saturday, Daniel posted on X that after reviewing film, he sees a resemblance between McCord and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

McCord started his career at Ohio State and, after three seasons, transferred to Syracuse. Last season, he led the Orange to a 10-3 record, throwing for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns. His ability to make plays in the pocket is similar to Mayfield, who threw for 4,500 yards this past season.

"Kyle McCord reminds me of a taller Baker Mayfield….the way they stand in the pocket, drop, and throw. Dude can flat out spin it….could be a steal in the mid rounds," Daniel wrote.

McCord is unlikely to be drafted first overall like Mayfield in 2018. However, being compared to Mayfield is a significant compliment for the draft prospect, especially if he is selected in the mid-rounds of the 2025 NFL draft.

Jordan Palmer believes Kyle McCord has a strong future in NFL

Former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer, who has spent time as a quarterbacks coach with the XFL, sees a lot of potential in Kyle McCord. The quarterback could be a dark horse in this year's NFL draft.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are expected to be the quarterbacks selected in the draft's first round. As the NFL Combine approaches this week, the hype surrounding McCord is increasing. Palmer was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" this past week and was asked for a projection on the quarterback.

Eisen: "So, what do you project of him at the next level?"

Palmer: "It's hard for me to project which pick, which round, super comfortable saying this on air. This dude's going to start for a long time in the league. This is not a guy that could be really good if he gets better. I've been doing this a long time, this guy's going to play, this guy is going to start."

While he didn't want to name comparisons to NFL quarterbacks, Palmer said that McCord is among some of the best.

